Cup defended amid celebrations

The wow factor prevailed as Central Otago rugby celebrated 100 years of White Horse Cup competition in Queenstown on Saturday in glorious fashion.

Not only did all seven teams compete on the one afternoon at the Events Centre but the centenary dinner that followed attracted a sell-out attendance of 400 with auctions raising an incredible $40,000.

Event organiser Nathan Simon said the evening function, compered by former New Zealand Rugby chairman Steve Tew, was so successful that the Central Otago committee is already thinking of repeating it in the near future.

‘‘Given the 100-year legacy, the occasion was all about memories and bringing young players together,’’ Simon said.

‘‘The profit raised is going into a trust fund that will ensure the financial security of Central Otago rugby for a long time to come.’’

More about those wow factors: the 15 match day jerseys auctioned proved incredibly popular. Jersey No 15 sold for $3500 and several others attracted bids of well over $2000, and the seven reserve jerseys, numbered 16 to 22, were presented to the seven current premier clubs for them to use as they see fit.

Upper Clutha comfortably defended the White Horse Cup away from home, beating Maniototo 31-6, in the day’s feature match, but after leading 31-0 at halftime incredibly they did not score any points in the second half.

While those in the north of the North Island were preparing for Cyclone Vaianu, Central Otago was blessed with perfect weather conditions for the big occasion.

The most exciting of the four matches played, which included Alexandra taking on an Invitation XV, was the Battle of the Basin where Wakatipu looking to be coasting to victory when leading Arrowtown 20-7 with 15 minutes to play.

But Arrowtown, much fitter this year, ran in two stunning tries, including a second five-pointer to reserve winger George Reddy, to hit the front 21-20 with three minutes remaining.

Astute old coaches will tell you that is when you retain possession at all costs. To win, the opposition have to get the ball off you. But Arrowtown resorted to tactical kicks, which backfired.

First, halfback Nils Stupnicki-Miszkowski, an import from France, kicked a wide-angle penalty goal and then added a conversion from virtually the same spot after winger Jack Caunter scored in injury time, meaning Arrowtown didn’t even manage a bonus point as the game ended 30-21.

Both Cromwell, who outclassed Matakanui Combined 40-8, and Upper Clutha, who scored five tries in the first half, including two to halfback Joshua Cook and one to man-of-the-match Andrew Horne, won with plenty to spare.

New Upper Clutha coach Mark Evans was not concerned that his team failed to score a point after halftime.

‘‘Our mantra is our defence,’’ he said.

‘‘In two games we’ve conceded one try. It’s hard to keep mentally focused when you’re up by 30 points at halftime.’’

It was obvious the Maniototo players had been given a stern talking to at halftime and they committed themselves valiantly in the second half. They traditionally produce their best rugby in the second half of the season.

Bob Howitt