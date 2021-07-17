Dunedin Premier rugby: Semifinalists sorted

Green Island rolled on its Otago trio at halftime to beat Southern 28-17 at Miller Park and clinch a home semifinal.

The Grizzlies trailed 14-7 at the break but James Arsott, Dylan Nel and Ray Nu’u made an immediate impact.

Nu’u, in particular, was devastating in the midfield and Arscott’s service from halfback was top drawer.

Loose forward Sean Jansen also had a mighty game. He nabbed several lineout steals and crashed over for an important try in the second half.

Veteran front row forward Peter Mirrielees also scored a try in what was his 250th premier grade game.

University kicked a late penalty to beat Harbour 37-35 at the University Oval and seal a home semifinal, while Taieri defeated Kaikorai 34-11 at Peter Johnstone Park.

The Eels will play University in one semifinal, while Kaikorai progress courtesy of being the highest ranked loser and will play Green Island in the other semi.

The scores:

Green Island 28-17 Southern fulltime

University 37-35 Harbour fulltime

Taieri 34-11 Kaikorai fulltime