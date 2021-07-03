Dunedin Premier rugby full-time wrap

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taieri roared back into form with a comprehensive 44-14 win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt this afternoon.
The defending champions booked a place in the playoffs with the win.
University sealed a tense 21-20 win against Southern at the University Oval to climb to third place in the standings.
Southern dropped out of the top six with the loss.
Dunedin brushed aside Zingari-Richmond 39-17 at Kettle Park and Harbour beat competition front-runner Green Island 35-19 at Watson Park.
The Hawks desperately needed the win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.
The scores:
University 21-20 Southern full-time
Kaikorai 14-44 Taieri full-time
Dunedin 39-17 Zingari full-time
Harbour 35-19 Green Island full-time
Alhambra Union - Bye