Dunedin Premier rugby full-time wrap

Taieri roared back into form with a comprehensive 44-14 win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt this afternoon.

The defending champions booked a place in the playoffs with the win.

University sealed a tense 21-20 win against Southern at the University Oval to climb to third place in the standings.

Southern dropped out of the top six with the loss.

Dunedin brushed aside Zingari-Richmond 39-17 at Kettle Park and Harbour beat competition front-runner Green Island 35-19 at Watson Park.

The Hawks desperately needed the win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Action from the match between University and Southern at University Oval. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The scores:

University 21-20 Southern full-time

Kaikorai 14-44 Taieri full-time

Dunedin 39-17 Zingari full-time

Harbour 35-19 Green Island full-time

Alhambra Union - Bye