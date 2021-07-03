Saturday, 3 July 2021

Updated 5.05 pm

Dunedin Premier rugby full-time wrap

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

     

    Taieri roared back into form with a comprehensive 44-14 win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt this afternoon.

    The defending champions booked a place in the playoffs with the win.

    University sealed a tense 21-20 win against Southern at the University Oval to climb to third place in the standings.

    Southern dropped out of the top six with the loss.

    Dunedin brushed aside Zingari-Richmond 39-17 at Kettle Park and Harbour beat competition front-runner Green Island 35-19 at Watson Park.

    The Hawks desperately needed the win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

    Action from the match between University and Southern at University Oval. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    The scores: 

    University 21-20 Southern full-time

    Kaikorai 14-44 Taieri full-time

    Dunedin 39-17 Zingari full-time

    Harbour 35-19 Green Island full-time

    Alhambra Union - Bye

