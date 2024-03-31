Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: Green Island

Green Island's Caleb Williams shapes to kick the ball at Kettle Park. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Green Island

Last year: Eliminated in the playoffs.

Coach: Hayden Finch (second year), assistants Matthew Lobb (second), and Marty Banks (first).

Forwards: Ben Lopas, Zion Tofilau Lui, Aifala Taelega, Heath McEwan (captain), Thomas Ryan, Ethan Wishart, Tim Heller, Christian McEwan, Richie Buchanan, Ronan Dynes, Atu Katoa, Amos Roddick, Jesse Va'afusuaga, Tom Lewis, Delaney McKenzie, Oliver Haig.

Backs: Dan Smart, Tom Nicholdson, Keisuke Yasuda, James Arscott, Finn Strawbridge, Caleb Williams, Riley Lucas, Sunia Makasini, Zion Niha, Bradley McPate, Jack Soal, Jake Te Hiwi, Villi Bainbure, Taimana Teneti, Nelson Yorston, Levi Harmon, Finn Hurley, Sam Nemec-Vial, Sam McCormack, Tanielu Tele'a, Sam Gilbert.

The player shortage is over at Miller Park.

This time last year, Green Island were struggling for numbers.

Fast forward 12 months and they have listed 23 backs in their squad.

There are some good ones, too.

Twenty-year-old Otago fullback Finn Hurley was devastating last winter and he is going to get a lot more help this season.

First five Finn Strawbridge is back to take some of the pressure off the playmaker, and Marty Banks has joined the coaching staff.

With that kind of support, Hurley and the likes of promising outside back Sam Nemec-Vial should develop quickly.

Dangerous midfielder Levi Harmon has returned from leg injury and will add some punch in the middle of the track.

Whanganui outside back Villi Bainbure had made the move down and brings plenty of pace.

Up front, the Grizzlies will lean on Otago back-up prop Ben Lopas and power-packed loose forward Jesse Va’afusuaga. Heath McEwan turned himself into a hooker last year and is another key player.

Green Island emerged from a slumber last winter to win their final four round-robin games and secure a place in the playoffs. That was a pretty decent effort giving the challenges the club faced around their playing personnel.

That is not a problem this time.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.