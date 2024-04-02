Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: University

University plays Southern at the University of Otago Oval. PHOTO: ODT FILES

University

Last year: Seventh.

Coach: Russell Lundy (second year).

Forwards: Charles Engelbrecht, Hiro Kasuya, Couper Killick, Steve Salelea, Daniel Lienart-Brown, Matariki Kaa, Eamon Flannery, Ricky Jackson, Ale Aho, Sam Masterton, Mitch Tinnock, Ben Strowger-Turnock, Ollie Gardiner, Mitchell Dunshea, Oliver Geddes, Tahnay McCracken, Lanson Randell, Will Riley, Austin Soanai, Aaron Withy (captain), Will Stodart, Sean Withy.

Backs: Brad Campbell, Payton Bamfield, Amedeo Ventresca, Rico Muliaina, Michael Williams, Rob Fridd, Mac Harris, Warren Loulanting, Renzo Loulanting, Hugo Lynch, Jeremiah Asi, Aaron McMurray, Jacob Waikari-Jones, Henry Wragg, Martin Bogado.

University ran out of runway last year.

They peaked late and played some champagne rugby in the final round to demolish Harbour 67-29.

Had they been able to force their way into the playoffs, they would have been half a chance.

The plan this year is to pick up where they left off.

They have lost some class out wide with Jermaine Pepe moving on. He captained the side last winter and his ability to beat a player and create something out of nothing is a big loss.

Prop Josh Policarpio was a key plank up front but has moved to England.

Michael Williams has returned, and will compete with Southland Boys’ graduate Rico Muliaina for the first five jersey.

Jacob Waikari-Jones will drop back to fullback and prolific try-scorer Jeremiah Asi will be a constant threat out wide.

Promising loose forward Aaron Withy will captain the team, while young props Charles Engelbrecht and Steve Salelea are ones to watch.

Halfback Brad Campbell is a quality player who will press for further opportunities, while locks Ale Aho, Mitch Tinnock and Ben Strowger-Turnock will serve the team well.

The key for University will not be leaving their run too late.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.