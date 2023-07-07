Dwyer's take: Kaik hits its straps as Southern sinks

Congrats to Kaik as it wrapped up the second round and confirmed winning the Gallaway with a comprehensive victory over Southern. Southern is in free-fall currently and needs to spend the bye weekend fixing parts of its game after three straight losses. GI thrashed Zingari by 70 and shapes as a danger in the top six. Zingari, by comparison, is finishing with a whimper. Dunedin tipped over Taieri out at the Eelpit in a cliffhanger, with both defences having some glorious patches. The Eels gave up the Speight’s Challenge Shield for the first time in over a year and the Sharks have locked it away for the summer. Harbour was too strong for AU and got the five-pointer to make the six and consign University to the bottom three. So what does it all mean? Well, Kaik finishes top and will likely take on Harbour at home in the quarters. Taieri, as long as it takes care of Zingers tomorrow, will most likely host GI. And Dunedin’s likely quarterfinal opponent shapes as Southern. Southern and GI will probably finish on the same points. But Southern has more flag points between the two, so has booked in fourth place.

Otago naming and playoffs

Well Otago finally named a team this week, with only one real surprise in my view. Can we really afford to leave out the best winger in the premier comp this year in Oscar Schmidt-Uli? It’s not as though we are over endowed with try scoring wingers. Great to see Jeremiah Asi from Varsity in, though. The best news — we finally didn’t go outside the province to select players! Yes there are four or five on the way back from the States, but we will consider them local players. Great to see Will Stodart, Harry Taylor and Rohan Wingham getting rewarded for outstanding work over the last couple of years in the club scene. So how are the clubs and Otago going to get along over the next few weeks with playoff games and preseason Otago fixtures? I’ve discussed it with coach Tom Donnelly and all players will be available for quarterfinals. In the semis, players will be released on a case-by-case basis and they will be players who have predominantly played for their clubs during the season. Possibly some will be released for the final if they are not required for the last preseason hit out. This is as good a result as we could expect, so congrats to all concerned. There are seven players concerned from the top six who have played club rugby most of the year, plus the three injury replacements who would have played in the play-off games. The clubs affected are Harbour (one), Taieri (four), GI (three), Southern (one) and Dunedin (one). Kaikorai, although not affected by Otago, will lose two to Southland. There are no easy answers to this. The clubs want a season of 15 to 16 games and the players do as well. But the Otago window is dictated by NZRU.

Some other bits

Congrats to Paul Tupa’i (Southern) and Jamie Mowat (Dunedin) for playing their 150th and 100th games respectively.

It struck me over the last week or so the state of the grounds at the under-20 World Cup in South Africa. What an absolute disgrace they are. Fifa would not have their showcases displayed like this, so why do World Rugby? Get your act together if you want to be taken seriously!

This weekend

Destroyed Andy Melville from Zingari — but no surprises there! On to my nemesis in the first round, Bob Cunningham, but surely I will bounce back. The Eels (13+) will rebound at the Cemetery and put Zingers out of its misery. In a nothing game, Harbour (12-) should account for the ‘‘also ran’’ Varsity at the Oval. GI (13+) will be all over the Ponies at the Corral. The Sharks (12-) swim up to High Veldt and could circle and win over Kaik, but it will be tight. Expectedly, I walloped Dai Johns from Alex last week and on to Cindy Holmes from West Taieri, so I will win in a doddle. The big news: the big final between West Taieri and Clutha is on at Outram on Saturday along with the bottom four final between Crescent and Lawrence, so get out to the Market Garden this weekend and watch country rugby at its finest. I’m tipping Crescent (12-) will put all its woes behind it and deal to Lawrence. In the big game, I’ve got a sneaking suspicion the miracle workers from last weekend, Clutha (12-), might just pip the top-seeded Market Gardeners — you heard it here first!

The late mail

In the deep South, the Eastern, Western, Northern and Southern Barbarians take on Pirates Old Boys for the Galbraith Shield. The ‘‘all points of the compass’’ Barbarians will win it all. The semis are on in Central and Upper Clutha plays the Cromwell Goats in the final — trust me. Have I told you I’m good in the country?

