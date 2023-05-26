Dwyer's view: Change at the top as Kaik leapfrogs Taieri

Kaik made no race of it at the Pony Pit when it put nearly 60 on AU to unbelievably leapfrog Taieri to go top by two points. Big congrats to Erin Doherty doing her first premier game, which went smoothly by all accounts. I was going to put Erin on Rugby Chat this week but she is too busy arresting people, but I’ll get her on in the next couple of weeks. Harbour stormed up the table when it broke GI’s four game winning streak down at Port. It got out to a tidy lead then held on to get the much needed victory. I put the kiss of death on Taieri last week by suggesting the Gallaway was in its grasp but Varsity obviously didn’t agree with that script. Varsity gave as good as it got against the Eels and its defence on its own line was ‘‘Horatio at the bridge’’ material. At one stage it defended five attacking scrums on its own line. Taieri looked devoid of ideas and its ‘‘charge it up’’ tactics came unstuck against a resolute defence. Southern exposed Zingari's shortcomings and racked up big points to sit third alone, with five points to fourth. There are only four points separating four through seven as the competition tightens up considerably and it will be a dogfight for the last three spots in the six.

Nuggie on his way

Aaron Smith, after 183 games, is nearly done for the Highlanders. He has two more regular season games to go, against the Reds at the Greenhouse tonight and the Blues at Eden Park next weekend, and it’s in the lap of the Gods if they make the playoffs. So let’s say 185 games — that is mind boggling — and he started here in 2011, so that’s 12 years. He’s played more than 350 first class games, and remember he’s still got the small matter of a World Cup to win before he says ‘‘sayonara’’ for Japan. Just think of the minutes he has played as he probably averages 70 minutes in most games. He still has the best pass in the game, is at every ruck, and is probably the fittest player in New Zealand and has had very few injuries. Why, you may ask? It’s because he’s the consummate professional. He leaves no stone unturned to keep his body ‘‘right’’. He’s already had a full practice before he gets to practice — that’s why he’s so good. His mantra is team first, last and always, To say he will be missed is more than an understatement. Get along to the Greenhouse on Friday night to salute a true champion. I had a chat with Nuggie this week, so have a look at it on the ODT website so you can get an understanding of what makes him tick. Arigatou gozaimasu.

Aren’t penalties worth three?

Is it me or do teams now deliberately shun taking the three points because it’s just not cool? How many games have been squandered over the last couple of years because penalty goals aren’t the done thing? Last Saturday I covered the Varsity v Taieri game and in a five minute period Taieri was awarded five penalties deep in Varsity’s 22 and opted for five scrums and came away with nothing and lost the game by two. The Highlanders on Saturday night turned down a myriad of kickable penalties for scant reward and had to kick a last minute penalty to win it. Or is it just me?

Landers not doing any favours

Highlanders HQ will be wondering where all their fans have gone as attendances have fallen dramatically. Seven or eight thousand is now a bumper crowd. Admittedly they are not travelling well, but are they helping themselves? The word is the GI club are not kindly disposed to them after the weekend. GI was playing a crucial game against Harbour and arrived at the ground to find Ollie Haig — its outstanding blindside — had been pulled out of the game to ‘‘help out’’ without the Highlanders warm up. Really? He is on the books at the Landers, so they have first call on his services, but does this help engender good will from club land? I think not!

Bits and pieces

Apologies, I haven’t covered off the other grades in town and Country rugby but I will be back full noise next week. The word is AU’s favourite son, George Whitelock, won’t make the 150th next weekend as he can’t be bothered — surely not? I reported a couple of weeks ago “JL” from Southern could be heading to Northland and he is. He’s on Rugby Chat on the ODT website today, so look out for it. Finally, remember clubs that Rugby at Races is on next Sunday at Wingatui. Make sure to register.

This weekend

Destroyed Billy Somerville from Southern, so I’m back and on to ‘‘Crawf’’ from Kaik, so it’s two from two. Kaik (13+) on the High Veldt will be too much for an under strength Varsity outfit. Dunedin (13+) out at the Sandpit with a few players returning will hold too many ‘‘fins’’ for Zingers. Southern (13+) at Bathgate will be all over AU like a cheap suit. In the game of the round, Taieri (12-) should bounce back and put some jelly in the Eels, but Harbour certainly won’t lie down. In the women’s comp, Dunedin (13+) bounces back and puts Big River Country to the sword. In the country, destroyed Phil Wilson from Wakatip with a draw and, as you know, I win all draws. On to the indefatigable Willis Paterson, so it’s just too easy. Clutha (13+) should be too strong out wide for the Clinton Draughthorses. You can’t beat Clutha Valley (12-) at home as the Prison Guards from Toko will find out. Heriot (13+) is looking to go all the way and Owaka will get brushed aside. West Taieri (13+) descends into the mines to take on Crescent and comes home with the coal.