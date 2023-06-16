Dwyer's view: Top four sides showing their class

Last weekend was a lot tighter than many predicted with all four games being decided in the last 10 minutes. In the case of Harbour and Southern, it was decided in the 84th minute with a miracle drop goal to Hawks halfback Nathan Hastie when they were down to 13. Southern might have been a bit stiff as I’ve seen a video of a disallowed Southern try which looks pretty good to my old eyes. GI gave Kaik a hell of a fright at the Toolbox but just couldn’t hold on as Kaik steamrolled them late to go eight points clear at the top and lay one hand on the Gallaway. Cellar-dwellers Zingari and AU fought to a standstill but the big Colours pack, led by prop Israel Otunuku, got them home late to relinquish all rights to the spoon. The vaunted Dunedin pack certainly met its match in the Varsity eight but had the experience in the backline, ably led by midfielder Joe Cooke, to grab a 10-point lead in the last 10 minutes to bag the five points. The top four are still 12 points clear of the chasing pack.

Down on the farm

They breed them like British Paints in the country: tough, durable and they ‘‘keep on keeping on’’. Heriot prop Blair Young plays his 300th game this weekend, some effort. He’s not that old — he must have played his first games as a 12-year-old! From memory, he might have been the last player to be selected from a country comp to play for Otago. Great work, mate. Arrowtown workhorse Aidan Winter is still running around for the Bulls at 41, now as a lock. I’m sure he started as a flanker, No 8 then went to hooker, so lock seems a logical progression. My spies tell me he also is the coach of the Rippa rugby team at Arrowtown, so ‘‘Goonie’’ is a true Bulls legend. Speaking of Arrowtown, there is talk of an incident in the Bulls v Alex game a couple of weeks ago. To both sides of the ‘‘incident’’: it’s been dealt with, time to let it go and get on with making the top four.

Women’s final

The women’s club season wraps up tomorrow. Unbelievable — haven’t we just started? The final is between Au and Dunedin at the North Ground at 12.15pm. It’s early because of Varsity exams. The Sharks started the season with a roar and I labelled them as likely to go through unbeaten, which was the kiss of death as they lost three of the next four. In the last two round robin games, they lost to Big River Country and were thrashed by AU. They turned around in the semi and beat Big River 58-0. Do they need to be drug-tested? AU has been the most consistent team all year and go into the final as No1 seed and favourite. It just pipped Varsity last week to host the home final. Get along to the North Ground tomorrow to watch a very even encounter between teams who play an attacking brand of rugby. Check out Rugby Chat at odt.co.nz as I am talking to Atawhai Hotene from the Sharks and Eilis Doyle from AU.

Some bits

Apologies for missing my two favourite trophies last week — the Neil Purvis Memorial, played for by Upper Clutha, and the Johnathon Keogh Memorial, played between Varsity and Dunedin. Two of the world’s best rugby blokes taken tragically too early. After breaking the John Leslie (Southern coach) story of him heading to Whangarei to coach Northland, the time has come to pass. JL coaches Southern for the last time tomorrow against the GI Spannerheads. Mate, you’ll be missed not only for your coaching skills but your communication skills. Whether I gave JL stick or carrots, he was the best of all the premier coaches in giving me the real oil every week. Go well, mate.

This weekend

Destroyed Red from GI for the second time this season. Frankly embarrassing — he is due for the scrapheap. On to Brian Greer from Harbour so surely slightly more competition. Harbour flocks into town to take on Dunedin (12-) and will be confident after tipping over Southern. The rumour is both sides have Super players fronting but the Sharks win to make it two from two over Harbour, which will be a first for some time. Kaik (12-) is at home on the High Veldt to Taieri and as we know Eels are no good in oxygen debt, so Kaik gets it done — just. GI hosts Southern (12-) at the Toolbox and the Magpies are smarting at last week’s loss. It’s also JL’s last game so they just win. Zingari hosts Varsity (13+) and the Bookworms showed enough last week to put the Colours to the sword. In the women’s final, AU goes in as favourite but I suspect Dunedin (12-) could be too classy.

In the Country, destroyed Alan Anderson from Crescent (Kai) last week. On to Amy Wilson White from Arrowtown, so the streak continues. The Goats (12-) right the ship against Wakatipu to get their season back on track. Alex (13+) will be too strong for near neighbour Matak at the Omakau Domain. I’m tipping the Maggots (13+) to keep the resurgence going with a comfortable win at Jack Reid Park over Arrowtown.

