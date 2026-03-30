Early season staying power key to Kaikorai win

Southern winger Josiah Sakaria skips past Kaikorai fullback Rota Lafita during the Dunedin club rugby game between at Bathgate Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Southern...........17

Kaikorai proved if you can just hang in there long enough, there is a gap at the end of the ruck.

The defending champions got their title defence off to a positive start with a 20-17 win against Southern in the opening round of the Dunedin division 1 competition at Bathgate Park on Saturday.

The home team dominated most of the game.

Veteran Southern No 8 Mika Mafi rolled back the years. He made some strong carries and got a fantastic pass to powerhouse winger Josiah Sakaria, who stepped his way around his marker and fended off the cover defence in a terrific try.

Earlier, Jimmy Taylor had scored in his club debut. The former Southland Boys’ star got on the shoulder of Sakaria, who had collected a wonderful skip pass from Mackenzie Palmer and had dashed towards the corner.

Southern led 17-3 with about 20 minutes left.

But they run out of gas. Suddenly, they would have had just as much chance of hitting a ruck if it were forming in Tokyo.

Kaikorai ran in two late tries to level the scores. Winger Jake Hill jigged his way to the line for a five-pointer, and Henry Scott scored close to the posts.

Seasoned first five Ben Miller knocked over a penalty to give Kaikorai the lead with just a few minutes remaining.

Southern had a late opportunity and looked to convert their utter scrum dominance into a pushover try.

Mafi grounded the ball just short. They had a second dip at the line from another scrum, but this time they moved it to the midfield and were just inches short again.

— Adrian Seconi

Green Island...........17

Harbour........... 7

No-one won second prize in a beauty contest.

That 10 bucks went unclaimed.

It was not a pretty watch. Far from it.

Green Island emerged with four competition points, however. That was thanks to a gritty defensive display at Miller Park as they netted a 17-7 win over Harbour.

The Hawks had the better of the first 40 minutes, and opened the scoring through openside flanker Etikeni Helu.

Grizzlies fullback Sam Nemec-Vial responded. He skipped his way through the defence and across the chalk.

The teams went into the sheds locked at 7-7.

Green Island loosie Jesse Va’afusuaga scored the decisive try midway through the second spell.

They bashed away at the line and Va’afusuaga provided the finish.

Put it down to sustained pressure. But this game was won on defence.

Green Island’s loose forward trio of Va’afusuaga, Amos Roddick and Ronan Dynes, who is back following a horrific leg injury, tackled and tackled and, for good measure, tackled some more.

Second five Riley Lucas was a wall in the midfield and the best back on the park. He carried the ball forward like a fourth loose forward.

Helu was a force for Harbour. First five Rique Miln’s tactical kick was spot on and he got some nice passes away as well.

Harbour will reflect on the opening 40 minutes. They should have picked up more than just seven points. It proved costly.

— Adrian Seconi

Taieri...........28

Alhambra-Union........... 15

Defence played a key role in securing Taieri a bonus-point win when they overcame a spirited Alhambra-Union side 28-15 at the North Ground.

The Eels put the home side on the back foot in the first minute of play when they secured the ball from their own kick-off, leading to a try to centre Matt Whaanga. First five Archie Body made no mistake with the conversion for an early 7-0 lead.

For the next 20 minutes, Alhambra-Union camped deep inside the Taieri half, but were unable to turn their relentless attack into points until centre Amaziah Mitchell powered his way over the line for the try, William Thode’s conversion levelling the scores.

Taieri fired back to regain the lead minutes later when Body ran a wide angle to score in the corner, and the first of his three sideline conversions confirmed his arrival on the Dunedin premier scene.

AU hammered away deep inside the Taieri half for the remainder of the half, but their only reward was a Thode penalty on the stroke of halftime.

The second half witnessed both sides trying to open the game up, only to run into committed defence.

But when Taieri injected some energy from the bench, it exposed AU out wide again.

The Eels scored through winger Oscar Anderson, replacement Jared Burns added the bonus-point try, and Body kicked both conversions for a game tally of 13 points.

Oliver Church capped off a solid game from No 8 for AU to score and have the final say in a game which, although it became heated at times, gave plenty of encouraging signs to both teams as they each look to the season ahead.

— Wayne Parsons

University...........52

Dunedin........... 31

University came, saw and thrashed Dunedin at Kettle Park to regain their beloved Johnny Keogh Trophy for the first time in five years.

Dunedin really only had themselves to blame as they turned over possession interminably with schoolboy errors — and Varsity took full advantage with some devastating counter-attacking and a series of long-range tries.

The students racked up six converted tries and a penalty try to put 50 on the Sharks, who crumbled in defence under the onslaught.

Dunedin actually started well when winger Kyan Rangitutia scored the first of his three first-half tries from a Darcy Porter break.

Varsity scored the next three tries to converted winger Brad Campbell, centre Jay Reihana and hooker Oliver Hatch, the last from a lineout drive.

Rangitutia scored a spectacular try off a kick from first five Brayden Dew with a great leap and juggle before getting it down inches from the dead ball line, but Varsity led by 12 at the break.

Varsity scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half — new halfback Isaac Kramers went over and they were awarded a penalty try from a screwed scrum — and they hit 50 when replacement hooker Jake Evans went over from a lineout drive.

Joe Cooke and Tim Hogan scored late for Dunedin to salvage a bonus point.

First five Mika Muliaina was perfect off the tee for Varsity, and put his outsides away on the counter-attack with serious aplomb, while former halfback Campbell was lively out wide and midfielder Warren Loulanting was solid.

Up front, Mitch Tinnock controlled the lineouts and loosies Thomas Devereux and Matt Brock were never far from the ball and forced turnovers.

For Dunedin, lock Ben Joseph did well against a much taller lineout and carried with aggression. He was well supported by blindside Ethan Hall, while Rangitutia was far and away their best out wide.

— Paul Dwyer

Div 1 scores

Round one

Kaikorai 20 (Jake Hill, Henry Scott tries; Ben Miller 2 con, 2 pen),

Southern 17 (Jimmy Taylor, Josiah Sakaria, Isileli Otunuku tries; Mackenzie Palmer con). Halftime: Southern 10-3.

Green Island 17 (Sam Nemec-Vial, Jesse Va’afusuaga tries; Liam Barron 2 con, pen),

Harbour 7 (Etikeni Helu try; Rique Miln con). Halftime: 7-7.

Taieri 28 (Matt Whaanga, Archie Body, Oscar Anderson, Jared Burns tries; Archie Body 4 con),

Alhambra-Union 15 (Amaziah Mitchell, Oliver Church tries; William Thode con, pen). Halftime: Taieri 14-10.

University 52 (Brad Campbell, Jay Reihana, Oliver Hatch, Mitch Tinnock, Isaac Kramers, Jake Evans tries, penalty try; Mika Muliaina 6 con, pen),

Dunedin 31 (Kyan Rangitutia 3, Joe Cooke, Tim Hogan tries; Brayden Dew 3 con). Halftime: University 31-19.