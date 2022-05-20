Finals spots still in play for every team

At the halfway point of the Southern Region rugby season there is still hope for all teams to push for a finals spot. The matches are hard-fought, and it is difficult to pick a winner pre-match which is what you want from a competition point of view.

All eyes will be on Clydevale this weekend as reigning champion Clutha Valley hosts the unbeaten Crescent side.

Crescent has won four from four heading into this match and is coming off a last-minute win at West Taieri last weekend.

Valley had one slip-up in round one against Heriot but has shown its credentials in the weeks following.

Valley’s impressive backline is starting to gel which is a scary prospect for any opposition.

Clutha is sitting pretty in second place with a three-win one loss record. It hosts Owaka which is still yet to register its first win after three close losses and a Covid draw.

The Art Bloxham Cup is up for grabs and Clutha has had a firm grip on this piece of silverware since 2019.

Clutha stalwart Daniel Miller brings up his 100th match this weekend and will celebrate in front of the Clutha faithful during their club day.

Toko was beaten for the first time this season by Clutha Valley last weekend and is hovering just inside the top four. It is back at home this week against Clinton after two matches on the road.

Clinton is coming off a loss to Clutha last weekend, but its performance will give it a great deal of confidence.

The West Otago Shield is on the line as Lawrence hosts Heriot. The home side sits at the foot of the table with no wins yet, but will be determined to wrestle the shield off Heriot which has had a mortgage on it in recent seasons.

-- Francis Parker