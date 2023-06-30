Five questions for Cromwell Goats hooker Jackson Clark.

Jackson Clark. PHOTO: KATRINA MAXWELL

Can’t go past the 2015 Highlanders getting up over the Hurricanes in that final.

2. Hardest opponent?

Probably Wakatipu. They always seem to get up for us.

3. Which rugby player do you look up to and why?

One of my good mates, Jermaine Ainsley. I grew up with him, went to school with him and still stay in contact with him now. Seeing what he’s done is pretty special and it is great seeing a local Cromwell boy.

4. What do you do to relax?

It is pretty hard to relax because I’ve got three kids at home. But I guess sit down and watch either rugby or rugby league on the tele with a stubbie in hand. That’s pretty good.

5. If Jackson Clark is cooking, what are we eating.

Nachos. Nice and easy, mate. You can feed an army on bugger-all.