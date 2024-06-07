Friday, 7 June 2024

Five questions for Maheno captain Hayden Tisdall

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    Maheno hooker Hayden Tisdall.PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY
    Maheno hooker Hayden Tisdall.PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY
    Favourite rugby memory?

    Easy one — 2016, winning the Citizens Shield in extra time.

    Hardest opponent?

    Probably Old Boys because of the physicality.

    What rugby player do you admire, and why?

    Conrad Smith. Never really a standout, a bit under-rated but always consistent.

    What do you do to relax?

    Bit of family time and a beer with mates.

    If Hayden Tisdall is cooking, what are we eating?

    Bit of a basic cook. Meat and veges, potatoes.

    OUTSTREAM