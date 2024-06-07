Five questions for Maheno captain Hayden Tisdall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Favourite rugby memory?
Easy one — 2016, winning the Citizens Shield in extra time.
Hardest opponent?
Probably Old Boys because of the physicality.
What rugby player do you admire, and why?
Conrad Smith. Never really a standout, a bit under-rated but always consistent.
What do you do to relax?
Bit of family time and a beer with mates.
If Hayden Tisdall is cooking, what are we eating?
Bit of a basic cook. Meat and veges, potatoes.