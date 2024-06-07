Five questions for Maheno captain Hayden Tisdall

Maheno hooker Hayden Tisdall.PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Easy one — 2016, winning the Citizens Shield in extra time.

Hardest opponent?

Probably Old Boys because of the physicality.

What rugby player do you admire, and why?

Conrad Smith. Never really a standout, a bit under-rated but always consistent.

What do you do to relax?

Bit of family time and a beer with mates.

If Hayden Tisdall is cooking, what are we eating?

Bit of a basic cook. Meat and veges, potatoes.