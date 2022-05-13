Fond memories of finals wins

Josh Turnbull in the big river town. PHOTO: KAY MERRETT

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Winning two finals with Clutha in both 2018 and 2019. We won Southern Region and Countrywide. So that would be up there. Just a good team all over and we had a bit of luck with injuries.

2. Hardest opponent?

Crescent. Any time we play them, it’s a heck of a rivalry and there’s a fair bit in it. It’s not just an ordinary game.

3. What rugby player do you look up to and why?

I don’t watch much rugby on TV any more. But in my younger days, I was a big fan of Keven Mealamu. Just the way he played the game.

4. What do you do to relax?

I actually like a bit of gardening. I like to do some gardening at home in the good months. You probably don’t hear that from many 26-year-old plumbers, but I enjoy it. And a wee bit of fishing, as well as hanging out with my three brothers. They all play rugby, and we’re quite close.

5. If Josh Turnbull is cooking, what are we eating?

I’m pretty good all over, really. But I would have to go with curried sausages. If I have to impress anyone, that’s what they’ll be getting.