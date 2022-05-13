Friday, 13 May 2022

Fond memories of finals wins

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    Josh Turnbull in the big river town. PHOTO: KAY MERRETT
    Josh Turnbull in the big river town. PHOTO: KAY MERRETT
    Five questions for Clutha captain Josh Turnbull. —

    1. Favourite rugby memory?

    Winning two finals with Clutha in both 2018 and 2019. We won Southern Region and Countrywide. So that would be up there. Just a good team all over and we had a bit of luck with injuries.

    2. Hardest opponent?

    Crescent. Any time we play them, it’s a heck of a rivalry and there’s a fair bit in it. It’s not just an ordinary game.

    3. What rugby player do you look up to and why?

    I don’t watch much rugby on TV any more. But in my younger days, I was a big fan of Keven Mealamu. Just the way he played the game.

    4. What do you do to relax?

    I actually like a bit of gardening. I like to do some gardening at home in the good months. You probably don’t hear that from many 26-year-old plumbers, but I enjoy it. And a wee bit of fishing, as well as hanging out with my three brothers. They all play rugby, and we’re quite close.

    5. If Josh Turnbull is cooking, what are we eating?

    I’m pretty good all over, really. But I would have to go with curried sausages. If I have to impress anyone, that’s what they’ll be getting.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter