Full-of-drama White Horse challenge drawn 32-32

Premier club rugby contests do not come any more dramatic and entertaining than Saturday’s White Horse Cup challenge match at the Wanaka Showgrounds which ended in a 32-32 draw between Upper Clutha and Wakatipu.

It was a game of dramatically fluctuating fortunes, which was effectively decided on the sin-binning of one of Wakatipu’s standout players.

Wakatipu, coming into the contest on the back of three massive victories, stunned the home fans with two runaway tries, to Danny Kayes and Michael Rewi, in the opening 12 minutes, that put the team 12-0 ahead.

All the indications were that this was not going to be Upper Clutha’s day. The White Horse Cup appeared headed for Queenstown.

But what happened next turned this absorbing contest on its head.

Wakatipu’s dashing young winger Brooke Wilson snuffed out a dangerous attack down the left flank by Upper Clutha but was clearly guilty of a dangerously high tackle.

Off to the sin bin he went. In the 10 minutes he resided there, cooling his heels, Upper Clutha incredibly scored three tries, two to electrifying winger Adam Breen.

Suddenly it was 19-12 to Upper Clutha which became 22-12 when Brady Kingan added a penalty goal. The home town fans were all smiles again.

But Wakatipu had plenty left to throw at the home team. Using their powerful forwards, among whom No8 Brad Cross was making his 100th appearance, they pressured Upper Clutha into errors that resulted in tries to halfback James Valentine and winger Rewi.

With 20 minutes remaining, suddenly Wakatipu was back in front, 25-22. Time for the home fans to be anxious again.

And time for another dramatic twist which was provided by Upper Clutha’s vice-captain, midfielder Oliver Stirling, who charged down a Wakatipu clearing kick, got a kind bounce and scored handy to the posts.

Brady Kingan converted and when he added a penalty goal in the 70th minute it gave Upper Clutha the luxury of a seven-point advantage.

Boy, did they need that, because the final, desperate seven or eight minutes were played out inches from the Upper Clutha goal line. At least five times it seemed Wakatipu must score but somehow the defence held ... until the last play, when Kayes powered over for Eamon O’Brien to convert for 32-32.

Upper Clutha coach Garry Hape paid tribute to his captain and lock Lachie Garrett after the win. And, no, he was not alarmed that his team was down 12 points in 12 minutes.

"No, we are always looking to test our opponents in certain areas in the opening 15 minutes and sometimes things do not always work out.

"But that was a gutsy performance against a team that had scored thirty-one tries in three matches."

Upper Clutha can relax a little now, its remaining three matches before the play-offs being against battlers Cromwell Cavaliers, Alexandra and Matakanui Combined.

Cromwell Goats easily accounted for their clubmates the Cromwell Cavaliers 87-0 at Anderson Park on Friday night, with Hayden Todd contributing an astonishing 42 points from four tries and 11 conversions. This is believed to be a record individual haul for a Central Otago premier club player.

Alexandra edged Matakanui Combined 13-3 for their first win of the season while Arrowtown banked four points after Covid-stricken Maniototo defaulted.

- Bob Howitt