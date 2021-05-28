Future looks brighter for Athies

Athletic Marist appears to have started to turn the corner .

The club battled away for years and suffered some heavy defeats as the team failed to put a full-strength side out on to the paddock.

But it has become more competitive in the Citizens Shield this year.

It started the season with a narrow loss to Valley, going down 41-40.

The side next lost to Maheno but was again competitive, ending up on the wrong end of a 42-33 scoreline.

It then had a tight tussle against Excelsior before losing 29-19.

It lost to Old Boys 40-14 but gained its first win of the year when it held on to beat Kurow 31-29 with plenty of movement in the match.

Athies then pushed Valley last week and could have got up for a win but eventually went down 24-21.

The team tomorrow travels to Maheno, which has been up and down this season.

Valley hosts Excelsior and will be looking for a return to form while Old Boys will play Kurow on the main ground at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

There had been some talk about the town clubs playing on outside grounds, away from the No1 ground, which allows supporters not to have to walk too far to the clubrooms.

That may help the bar takings and the profits of the home clubs but it seems strange that many times the main ground at the stadium remains empty.

Spectators have to stand on the sideline for the whole game, away from the comfort of the grandstand.

- Terry O'Neill

