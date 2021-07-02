GI can relax but others still have work to do

The wrap

The mighty GI won it all at the weekend over the MAQs (Kaik) in scoring 30-plus points at the Toolbox. GI sealed the Gallaway, won the Speight’s Jug and retained the Speight’s Challenge Shield and the clubroom was heaving on heritage night. Southern scored a crucial win over Harbour and the latter’s chances took a real dive. Mercurial Varsity dished up AU to remain firmly in the race. Taieri was too good for the Sharks, who have lost four straight and look a rudderless ship.

So where does that leave us? GI (30) finishes top and Kaik (18) should finish second as it has Taieri and Zingers to go. Taieri (18) has Kaik and Harbour to go so might have to beat Harbour to make it. Varsity (16) has Southern and GI to go and is in if it beats Southern. Southern (16) has Varsity and AU to go so will make it with one win. Dunedin (16) only has Zingari to go, and is in if it gets five points. But the Sharks aren’t travelling well. Harbour (13) has to win both its games against GI and Taieri to make it. In summary, the six is GI, Kaik, Southern, Dunedin then still too close to call — Varsity, Taieri and Harbour with one to fall out. What a great comp. But I’ve been wrong before!

Down on the farm

What’s happening in the country? Well, nothing in North Otago, as they aren’t playing! Jacko, what is going on up there? They have come up with some weird competition structure based on some silly “league” system from what I can see. They will drag out the finals over another three excruciating weeks. Meantime, two of their teams have wound up their season in June — really? The same in Central Otago but two of their teams were finished halfway through June! They are playing preliminary finals this weekend, whatever that means. At least some sanity prevails in the South, as they are playing round robin games still, with semifinals scheduled for July 17. Still looks Clutha Valley’s to lose as it is unbeaten and on track to win it all.

It’s all happening

Firstly, congrats to the Pirates Wahine for tipping over Varsity in the women’s final a couple of weeks ago. I talked about Phil Keighley, the 300-game man (and they lost at the weekend to the market gardeners!) last week. I missed the fact his first coach at Clutha was Bumpy Grant and he is now being coached by the “son of”, Simon Grant — that’s a long time! Apparently the GI heritage dodgy “grey jersey” auction brought in well over $30K with Bender’s jersey going for $6K. Even Hedge Bezett’s pristine 1970s GI tracksuit top went for $800 — surely not! There is a rumour GI has already printed winners’ shirts in anticipation of winning it all this year — tell me it’s not so?

Congratulations Viliami Fine (Harbour) and Don Lolo (Taieri) after being called into the Tongan team — good on ya, lads. Sala Halaleva, from Harbour, the hard-hitting pocket-rocket midfielder, hits the ton at Sturgeon Stadium this weekend — good on ya, mate. Kilipati Lea, the Varsity prop, turned out for the Nelson club on the bye weekend as a trial for the Tasman side. Not sure if he has made the cut but good on ya, mate. Rumour has it if West Taieri had lost to Clutha at the weekend to make it three on the trot, it was contemplating a return to prem 2 in town — surely not?

The Sharks lost one of their family and favourite sons when long-term manager Dennis Sua died last weekend. Condolences to Jo and Declan and the family on your tragic loss but you gave him a great sendoff midweek. Dennis, you will be missed, mate.

This weekend

Wiped the floor with Lenny Pledger from AU last week so the confidence is back, and on to Jeff Hollaway from Zingers this week whose rugby knowledge is severely limited. Green Island has pulled its big guns in Nel, Nu’u and Arscott so is this the week that Harbour (12-) might get it done? If the Hawks lose, they are gone! In the Vic Cavanagh, Varsity (12-) might just do it at home over Southern and confirm a spot in the six. The MAQs (Kaik) (12-) should bounce back at the high veldt and just hold out the Eels to confirm second spot. The Sharks (13+) have to get five points to progress and even though they are Zingers’ bunnies, surely get it done.

Down on the farm, decimated Duncan Helm from Maniototo last week — I never lose in the country! On to “Mr Ibby” (Leadman Ibbotson) from Owaka this week and I’m aiming at the perfect score. Clutha Valley (13+) march on over Owaka. The Coalminers (13+) light the Tilley lamps over Clinton. The Market Gardeners (13+) far too strong for the rabble from Milton. Heriot (13+) empties the fruit bowl over Roxburgh.

