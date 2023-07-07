Goats back near full strength

If playoff performances over the past seven seasons in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition count for anything, Cromwell should defeat Alexandra at Molyneux Park tomorrow and advance to the grand final.

After all, the Cromwell Goats have contested the semifinals in all seven seasons, going on to win the title in 2016, 2020 and 2021, while Alexandra has not contested a semi since 2015 — the club’s jubilee year, when it went on to defeat Maniototo in the final.

That is the simple man’s formula for assessing tomorrow’s much-awaited match.

But more pertinent are the number of injuries that the Goats have had to deal with in recent weeks.

When they clashed with Alexandra a fortnight ago, they were missing nine backs, having to improvise like never before; using beefy hooker Jackson Clark at first-five and loosies Dylan Robinson and Jack Dunshea at halfback and second-five.

Not surprisingly, Alexandra romped away to a 37-10 victory.

But Cromwell coach Mike Cunningham said the backline he would be fielding tomorrow would be dramatically different.

"We’d gone virtually injury free for three seasons, then had an unbelievable run of back luck," he said.

The Goats will be back to near full strength tomorrow, with Ben Maxwell and Rhys Harrold combining behind the scrum.

Harrold has missed the last three games after scoring 96 points — including 10 tries — in eight outings.

Hayden Todd and Warwick Cheney will provide attacking impetus out wide.

Cunningham saw one big positive in having to play away to Alexandra.

"Molyneux Park is in much better order than Anderson Park," he said.

Alexandra has been injury free and gaining momentum week by week, scoring 16 tries in successive wins over Matakanui Combined, Cromwell and Arrowtown.

Alexandra coach Lee Wilson was not carried away with the recent win over Cromwell, though.

"We have enormous respect for them — they walloped us earlier in the season," he said.

The other semifinal pits unbeaten Upper Clutha against Wakatipu at Wanaka. In the corresponding fixture last season, Wakatipu won 44-15 at Queenstown, going on to claim the title.

But this season Upper Clutha has downed the reigning champion 19-3 at Wanaka and 31-27 at Queenstown and, with home advantage, is a raging hot favourite.

Its record of 12 consecutive victories speaks for itself.

Written by Bob Howitt