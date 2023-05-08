Good news on many fronts for Goats

Cromwell Goats coach Mike Cunningham had triple reasons to be satisfied after his side defeated the up-and-coming Alexandra team 25-13 under lights at Anderson Park last Thursday night.

The first was that his players rebounded handsomely from their nightmarish performance against Wakatipu five days previously, romping away to a 25-3 lead before Alexandra staged a late comeback.

The second was the wonderful news, for all Cromwell fans, that midfielder Hayden Todd is committed to the club for the full season.

And the third was that the team’s inspirational skipper, Ben Maxwell, joined the action at halftime, having been sidelined for over a month with a serious knee injury.

Todd’s commitment for the full season is a huge plus for both Cromwell and Central Otago rugby.

In 2021 and 2022 he was involved with the Goats for only a handful of games before transferring to the Kurow club to qualify for the North Otago representative team, which he represented with distinction in both seasons.

He also won selection in the New Zealand Heartland team in 2021.

Todd recently became a father and is content to focus his rugby attentions closer to home this year.

He took only 12 minutes to demonstrate his rich skills against Alexandra, ripping open the Alex defence to put Rhys Harrold across for the teams first try.

Teaming sweetly with No8 Hayden Hopgood, who was named man of the match, he then helped set up Cromwell's second try, finished off by fullback Devon Mathieson.

Cromwell’s only second-half try came from a monster scrum that had Alexandra back-pedalling alarmingly, till the referee awarded a penalty try.

Alexandra, fresh off a 78-point drubbing of Matakanui, operated with enormous endeavour but made countless mistakes, mishandling the ball made slippery by the night-time dew.

But it never gave up, tries in the 56th and 64th minutes closing the gap to 12 points. And it was inches away from a third try that would have produced a dramatic finish, but it was not to be.

Meanwhile at Wanaka, where the teams were also challenged by the slippery night-time conditions, Upper Clutha played quality percent rugby to defeat Wakatipu 19-3.

It was 3-3 after a dour first half before man-of-the-match Brady Kingan slotted three valuable penalty goals, in the 56th, 67th and 70th minutes, to shut Wakatipu out.

The solitary try came in injury time, secured by replacement halfback Tristian Taylor.

Upper Clutha coach Garry Hape was enormously relieved to get one back on a Wakatipu team that frustrated his side in 2022, drawing 32-32 in the first round before crushing them 44-15 in the semifinals.

Upper Clutha's standouts, besides Kingan, were forwards Lachie Garrick and Mattie Templeton.

Maniototo finally registered a victory after four losses, defeating Matakanui Combined 22-7 at Omakau on Friday afternoon, scoring three tries to one.

Next Saturday completes the first round, and appropriately pits the two leading teams against each other — Cromwell against Upper Clutha at Anderson Park.

— Bob Howitt