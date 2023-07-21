Here's our Central Otago team of the season

Rugby writer Bob Howitt makes his selections.15. Doug Smith (Maniototo)

Classy operator with sure hands and ample speed.

14. Adam Breen (Upper Clutha)

Season disrupted with injury. Great finisher with speed to burn.

13. Hayden Todd (Cromwell)

Great to have him back from North Otago. Class act in midfield.

12. Oliver Stirling (Upper Clutha)

Massive performances throughout the season. A contender for Central player of the year.

11. Reuben Barnett (Upper Clutha)

Great finisher who became second-top try-scorer with eight.

10. Rhys Harrold (Cromwell)

Inspirational playmaker and accurate goal-kicker. Competition’s top try-scorer with 11.

9. Tristian Taylor (Upper Clutha)

Newcomer from Canterbury who blossomed behind the awesome Upper Clutha pack.

8. Reece White (Upper Clutha)

Has prospered since coming south from Counties-Manukau. Big future.

7. Tom Ria (Wakatipu)

Massive semifinal performance against Upper Clutha capped an outstanding season.

6. Taura Wilson (Alexandra)

Converted back (and goal-kicker) who contributed massively to Alex’s semifinal upset over Cromwell.

5. Lachlan Garrick (Upper Clutha)

Make-it-happen warrior who performed outstandingly week after week.

4. Stefan Blakeborough (Cromwell)

The ideal lock, who wins his lineout ball, has sure hands and goes non-stop for 80 minutes.

3. Mike Philip (Matakanui Combined)

Matak performed modestly but thanks to Philip and propping partner Nick Gee, it was never bettered in the scrum.

2. Jackson Clark (Cromwell)

Possesses a high-skill set. Scored six tries including a hat-trick in one game. Dab hand at first five in an emergency.

1. Ben Mckeich (Upper Clutha)

Powerful scrummager and strong with ball in hand. Created the winning try in the semifinal against Wakatipu.

Reserves: Logan Beggs (Wakatipu), Henry Schikker (Upper Clutha), Matthew McCullough (Alexandra), Brady Kingan (Upper Clutha), Dean Sinnamon (Matakanui Combined), Nick Inch (Upper Clutha), Jack Colbourne (Upper Clutha), Tom McKenzie (Arrowtown).