Home gala for Midlands

Blues winger Michael Manson in action during the Southland premier club rugby game against Midlands in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

The Midlands club has a big weekend coming up at its home ground, Centennial Park, in Winton.

All three Midlands senior teams will be playing in Winton: the premier team is up against the Eastern Northern Barbarians tomorrow, the B team has the Wakatipu B team in the curtain-raiser at 1.30pm, and the women’s team is also playing Wakatipu at 1pm on Sunday.

The Midlands senior team has committed to playing in the premier grade for the entire 2022 season.

This is regarded by southern rugby followers as a gutsy decision to join the regular six big clubs in the running for the Galbraith Shield final.

Midlands has flirted with the premier grade in recent years, along with the likes of Wyndham and Edendale, but there was always the mid-season fall-back option into division one.

That option does not exist this year, but the club is tackling the challenge with eyes wide open.

The departure of coach Dayna Cunningham to Pirates Old Boys and captain Sam Brame to retirement has left some big boots to fill.

Brendan Dennis is the new Midlands coach.

Dennis had success last season with the Verdon College First XV last year. Assistant Regan Wilson is in charge of the backline.

Joe Robins, the captain, is an athletic lock who made his Southland Stags debut last season.

Robins has some experienced team leaders in the front row in Campbell and Lachie Wood, as well as one of the most passionate club members, Stew Thomson.

George Hazlett and Robins will handle the duties in the second row. Juan Kyle is the top dog among the loose forwards, with Ezekiel Maheno, Aaron Watson and Seb Van Der Sluis as his proteges.

Utility backs Sam Wheeley and Aaron McDowall may not have top-line speed like some of their opponents, but they are not lacking in courage. Te Hura Wilson and Ben McKercher are the backline generals.

Outside backs Henry and Lochie Earland have some elusive skills and it is hoped these youngsters can perform well together this season.

Southland’s premier club competition was badly disrupted last week by Omicron, with two of the three games cancelled.

The Midlands and Blues game did get under way. Midlands made the Blues defence work hard during the 15 minutes before halftime but could not contain the Blues speedsters out wide in the second half, and lost 43-0.

This was the second week Midlands had been kept scoreless after losing in round one to Woodlands by 50 points.

The Midlands women had their first competition game against Blues on Anzac Day and won 20-10.

- John Langford