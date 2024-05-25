Hurley's magic helps Green Island topple Zingari

Zingari-Richmond's Mika Mafi comes up against Green Island's Ben Lopas in today's Dunedin premier rugby match at Montecillo. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Some magic from Green Island fullback Finn Hurley helped Green Island beat Zingari-Richmond 34-21 on a bleak afternoon at Montecillo Park.

The Highlanders back-up fullback scored a spectacular try shortly after the break. He gathered a loose pass in the midfield and used his pace to get on the outside of the defence and set off on a 50m angled run to the corner.

He put in a big right foot step to beat a desperate tackler who clung on for a bit before Hurley slipped through.

But the corner flag was looming and so was the final line of defence. It looked like Hurley would be bundled out but somehow he managed to leap high and dot down.

He added the sideline conversion too. He really was instrumental in the blustery condition.

But Zingari-Richmond played a part too. They got two yellow cards in the first half and it proved costly.

Veteran Zingari-Richmond forward Chris Bell brought up his 300th game for the team.

In the other games Harbour edged University 15-13 at Watson Park, Southern demolished Alhambra-Union 81-7 at the North Ground and Dunedin defeated Kaikorai 23-10 at Kettle Park.