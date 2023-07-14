John Langford names his team of the year.

John Langford's 10, Marty McKenzie, hot on attack in a game against Marist in 2020.

One of the main factors in getting the Baabaas in to the final. His option-taking, punting and goal kicking had him on the verge of the Stags squad.

14. Viliame Fine (Woodlands): Used his size and physicality on the wing and at centre.

13. Isaac Te Tamaki (Pirates Old Boys): Proved he was still the premier centre in the province with his elusive running, offloads and defence.

12. Jaye Thompson (Pirates Old Boys): Glides through the gaps and is talented enough to play anywhere in the backline. Switched to fullback in the later part of the campaign.

11. Michael Manson (Blues): The fastest player in the competition was in a team that won just three of 12 games. Had every defender trying to shut down his space but nobody could stop him from scoring 25 tries.

10. Marty McKenzie (Woodlands): Concentrating on coaching this year but still proved he was the best first-five going around.

9. Jahvis Wallace (Barbarians): Always one of the most influential players on the field. Behind a quality pack, he was able to direct the Barbarians into the final.

8. Blair Ryall (Woodlands): His size, power and high workrate featured in every game.

7. Leroy Ferguson (Barbarians): He is not a big man but he hits hard. His pace and workrate propelled him into the Stags squad.

6. Caine Taylor (Barbarians): One of the most consistent performers in the competition. Has youth and size on his side and is not far off the next level.

5. Jacob Harrex (Pirates Old Boys): Chief workhorse in a grafting Hawks forward pack. Was equally effective in the loose.

4. Craig Smith (Pirates Old Boys): The Hawks’ depth at lock enabled the team to use his experience in tandem with the impressive George Hall.

3. Quinn Harrison-Jones (Marist): Was in career-best form before a hamstring injury ended his club season. Has been included in the Stags squad again this year.

2. Jason Rutledge (Woodlands): The 45-year-old is still one of the fittest, smartest and most accurate forwards in the competition. Was a prolific try-scorer at the back of the Woodlands lineout drives.

1. Shunsake Asaoka (Pirates Old Boys): Joined the Hawks in the second round from Japan. Made enough of an impact, with his size and ability to play both sides of the scrum, to be included in the Stags squad.

Reserves: Kaya Symon (Star), Joe Walsh (Woodlands), Tom Scanlon (Barbarians), Brenton Howden (Barbarians), Jacob Coghlan (Barbarians), Scott Eade (Marist), Angus Simmers (Barbarians), Tevita Latu (Marist).