Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
15
|
9
Monday,
Mon,
9
May
May
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Second straight win puts Highlanders in hunt
Talk about rescuing a season.
Maheno overcomes Excelsior although game concealed by fog
Maheno overcomes Excelsior although game concealed by fog
It was the game that nobody saw.
Pirates Old Boys only unbeaten team after victory over Marist
Pirates Old Boys only unbeaten team after victory over Marist
Pirates Old Boys is the only unbeaten team in the Southland premier club competition after four rounds.
West Taieri gets first win for season under belt
West Taieri gets first win for season under belt
West Taieri produced its first win of the South Otago premier season at the third time of asking.
Kaikorai’s creative play reaps reward
Kaikorai’s creative play reaps reward
There is room for finesse in rugby. If you cannot smash your way to victory, there are other ways to skin the defence. Kaikorai found that way.
Dan Carter and Richie McCaw reveal post-rugby struggles
Dan Carter and Richie McCaw reveal post-rugby struggles
All Blacks greats Dan Carter and Richie McCaw have opened up about the struggles they are experiencing in life after rugby.
Brumbies prove the real deal by brushing past Chiefs
Brumbies prove the real deal by brushing past Chiefs
The Brumbies might just be the real deal.
Crusaders bag two hat-tricks in crushing win over Force
Crusaders bag two hat-tricks in crushing win over Force
If you open the door for the Crusaders, you can guarantee they won't need a second invitation.
All Blacks captain and wife welcome first child
All Blacks captain and wife welcome first child
All Blacks captain Sam Cane and wife Harriet have announced the birth of their first child.
Dunedin Premier Rugby - Final scores
Dunedin Premier Rugby - Final scores
Kaikorai No 8 Semisi Ta'eiloa scored late to help his side clinch a bonus-point win against Zingari-Richmond at Bishopscourt today.
Kean taking over as Highlanders chairman
Kean taking over as Highlanders chairman
The Highlanders have appointed a new chairman, Peter Kean, to replace former independent chairman Doug Harvie.
Fakatava sparks Highlanders victory over Reds
Fakatava sparks Highlanders victory over Reds
Super sub Folau Fakatava set up one try and scored another to help clinch a 27-19 win for the Highlanders against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.
Rooms scarce for test match fans
Rooms scarce for test match fans
Rugby fans will need the luck of the Irish to get a room in Dunedin for the All Blacks test match in July.
Tip sinks as GI pounces on Harbour
Tip sinks as GI pounces on Harbour
You guessed it — tipped Harbour to make the six in a canter and they trip over a spanner at the Toolbox and fall to GI.
Rugby a form of release for hard worker
Rugby a form of release for hard worker
Five questions for Upper Clutha lock Matt Ward.
Less fraught round-robin hope
Less fraught round-robin hope
Southern coach John Leslie will be hoping the next seven round-robin games are not as taxing on the nerves as the first.
Lineout could prove key for Highlanders
Lineout could prove key for Highlanders
Putting the ball out in the corner might be the best way to go for the Highlanders in Brisbane.
Playoff spots in the balance
Playoff spots in the balance
The Highlanders have struggled this season, but with four round robin games left, they remain in the title hunt. Sports reporter Adrian Seconi looks at the Super Rugby Pacific playoff picture.
Dickson back but Evans a loss for Landers
Dickson back but Evans a loss for Landers
The Highlanders have got form lock Josh Dickson back from suspension a week earlier than anticipated but have lost Gareth Evans due to injury.
Change of name for schools’ competition
Change of name for schools’ competition
New name, same game.
Read more