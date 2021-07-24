Saturday, 24 July 2021

Kurow wins first Citizens Shield in 39 years

    By Hayden Meikle
    Kurow celebrate their Citizens Shield triumph. Photo: Hayden Meikle
    Kurow delighted its hundreds of vocal supporters as it finally got its hands back on the Citizens Shield today.

    Inspired by first five Hayden Parker, Kurow beat Valley 24-13 in the North Otago premier club rugby final.

    It was Kurow’s first title since 1982.

    Full report in Monday’s Otago Daily Times.

