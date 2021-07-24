Kurow wins first Citizens Shield in 39 years

Kurow celebrate their Citizens Shield triumph. Photo: Hayden Meikle

Kurow delighted its hundreds of vocal supporters as it finally got its hands back on the Citizens Shield today.

Inspired by first five Hayden Parker, Kurow beat Valley 24-13 in the North Otago premier club rugby final.

It was Kurow’s first title since 1982.

