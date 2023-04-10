Late penalty gives Valley win over Clinton after gutsy second half

Another late penalty from Clutha Valley first five Ben Smart gave his side a 23-20 win over Clinton in their match at Clydevale on Friday.

Clinton shot out to an early lead and looked to have put a big enough gap between the sides in the second half. Valley, once again, never gave up and put in a gutsy second half effort to draw level at 20-all with time almost up on the clock. Valley were awarded a penalty out wide with Smart sealing the deal for the second time in as many weeks.

After a slow start, Clutha has announced itself on the Southern Region Rugby stage. The Clutha Steamers beat local rival Crescent 50-17 in a physical match at Kaitangata.

Clutha started well and never looked back, running in eight tries including two with a man in the sin-bin.

Crescent looked reasonable with ball in hand but almost looked to be caught up in the occasion as Clutha was given the chance to play to its strengths for most of the match.

Heriot has taken a 24-0 bonus point win away from Owaka on a dreary Thursday night at Swamp Hen Park.

The first half was even in territory and possession, but Owaka could not win a lineout.

Heriot would attack, only to be repelled by tenacious Owaka defence before giving away a penalty. Owaka would kick to the line and then gift the ball straight back to a thankful Heriot side through a poorly executed set piece. The second half was one-way traffic as Heriot decided to hang on to the ball. Heriot’s discipline cost it numerous penalties.

West Taieri has drawn a line in the sand that it is the team to beat this season.

The Pigs smashed Toko 54-13 in a match that was fairly even for the first hour of play.

West Taieri kicked intelligently and played in the right areas of the field. Toko defended well and created some pressure on attack. The teams traded tries at the start of the second half as the arm-wrestle continued.

When the match hit the hour mark, West Taieri stepped up a gear and ran five tries past a tiring Toko side which could not maintain the intensity it showed in the earlier stages.

- Big River Country staged a second-half comeback to beat University 19-18 on Thursday night at Opoho.

University made the most of limited chances with two first-half tries to Kate Manning and Mia Cochrane to lead 10-0 at the break.

Big River Country hit back early in the second spell before Manning grabbed her second try for the home side.

Big River Country rolled the changes and upped the intensity. Its application was rewarded with a converted try to Tegan Hollows.

University knocked over a penalty to give it a 18-14 lead with ten minutes left.

One final attack from Big River Country resulted in a second try to Hollows in referee’s time to give it a gutsy, hard-fought victory.

By Francis Parker