Leading try-scorers to clash in Wanaka

The Central Otago premier club rugby preliminary final at Wanaka tomorrow will pit the competition’s two leading try-scorers against each other.

Maniototo winger Doug Smith, who has dotted down nine times in eight outings, will be up against Upper Clutha fullback Henry Schikker, who has scored six five-pointers.

For one of them, the club season will end tomorrow.

The winner will tackle Wakatipu in the semifinals the following weekend, while the season will come to a shuddering halt for the loser.

When they clashed in May, Upper Clutha won 33-24 at Ranfurly, in a contest that went to the wire.

Maniototo is a notoriously slow starter each season but in the past month has strung together some sterling performances, stretching competition leader Cromwell Goats to 12-5 and Arrowtown to 8-0 and knocking over Wakatipu 10-5 in the upset of the season.

Maniototo demonstrated it is ready for this clash with a stunning 70-5 victory over the Cavaliers last weekend, which resulted in four of its players being selected in the Central Otago team of the week — Daniel Adam, Peter O’Malley, Nathan Huddleston and Joe Browett.

In addition to that, prop Tom Paton has been named in the Otago Country representative squad.

All of which points to a challenging afternoon for Upper Clutha, which finished two points shy of Wakatipu at Queenstown last Saturday.

It is in Upper Clutha’s favour that the forecast is good for tomorrow, because it has slick backs who will want to stretch the Maniototo defence.

It is a game that should provide rich entertainment for the fans. Upper Clutha will start favourite, but do not write off the Maggots.

The other preliminary final is more predictable, pitting Arrowtown against Alexandra at Jack Reid Park.

When they clashed earlier in the season, Arrowtown won 49-17 after leading 35-0 at halftime. It is hard to imagine Alexandra turning that around.

For the loser, the season is over; for the winner, there is a challenging contest ahead, against the champion Cromwell Goats team.

Both the Goats and Wakatipu have the luxury of this weekend off.

- Bob Howitt

