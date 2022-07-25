McGlashan grinds out win over SBHS

John McGlashan has racked up some big scores this season but it is also capable of grinding it out when required.

Its credentials were tested in slippery conditions on its home track on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Southland Boys’ in the first division of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship.

McGlashan struck a fiercely determined Southland Boys’ pack that applied plenty of pressure in the set piece. That meant the home school had to apply itself on defence, in particular.

"Southland really ripped into it and put us under some pressure," McGlashan coach Russell Lundy said.

"Their scrum was good and they’ve got a really good lineout and they looked really sharp around the breakdown.

"It was really competitive but we ended up giving away quite a lot of penalties."

Forced to dig deep on defence, McGlashan responded well, Lundy said. "It was a real grind, and our defence was awesome.

"They put us under immense pressure in the last 20 minutes but our cover defence, in particular, was outstanding."

Max Hore kicked a penalty to give McGlashan a slight 3-0 edge at halftime.

Then came the key moment in the 60th minute when McGlashan retained possession, formed a driving maul and rumbled over the line, the try awarded to No8 Phoenix Abbott

The other key contributor for McGlashan was Josh Whaanga, the hugely influential midfielder who has returned to the team after an injury layoff.

McGlashan remains unbeaten in the competition — five wins in the first round, three in the second — and has Waitaki Boys’ and King’s to play before the top four round. Otago Boys’ thumped Waitaki Boys’ 57-5 in the other first division game.

In the second division, South Otago pipped St Kevin’s 20-19 in Balclutha, and Wakatipu beat Mt Aspiring 18-12 in the lakes derby.

Taieri plays the Otago Boys’ 2nds on Wednesday night.