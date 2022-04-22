Meet the teams set to do battle this year

Wakatipu flanker Dave Fraser gives Matakanui Combined’s Luke Hume the flick, with team-mate Liam Barton in support, during a Central Otago premier club game last year. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Central Otago

Cromwell Goats

Coaches: Mike Brierley and Mike Cunningham

Last year: Champion

Standout players in 2021: A stack of them as the Goats extended their winning streak, and dominance of Central club rugby, to 22 matches.

Midfielder Hayden Todd was massive week in, week out, going on to represent North Otago and the New Zealand Heartland team. Others who consistently excelled were halfback and captain Ben Maxwell (who scored 111 points), first five Rhys Harrold, utility Warwick Cheney, locks Stefan Blakeborough and Travis Mitchell, loosies Daniel Hurring and Asi Serukalou, prop Alex Chubb and super-sub Dylan Robinson.

The oil: The Goats will be hard to beat, although they have lost several useful players in lock Alex Grogan, who has moved back to Christchurch, and four individuals who are not playing this year — prop Jake Hansen, lock Travis Mitchell, prop Lelei Aloheeli and midfielder Rian Norton. Notable gains are first five Dave Edge, a talented squash player and cage fighter, and Jack Dunshea, a young flanker from Oamaru. Hooker Jackson Clark will make his 100th appearance on Saturday.

Upper Clutha

Coach: Garry-John Hape

Last year: Beaten finalist

Standout players in 2021: Locks Lachie Garrett and Matt Ward and captain-prop Fergus Smith were standouts all season, while Blair Kennedy and Tamati Gurau-Reynolds anchored a powerful scrum. The backline stars, who helped Upper Clutha amass 47 tries, were centre Sean Murray, midfielder Oliver Stirling, halfback Brady Kingan and speedy fullback Henry Schikker.

The oil: Unfortunately, the team has lost its captain Smith to major knee surgery along with No 8 Sam Calder and first five/goalkicker Brodie Flannery, who are unavailable. Fresh faces are lock Nick Inch from North Canterbury plus winger Adam Breen and first five Milan Martinovich, who have graduated from the club’s crack colts team that competed in the Dunedin competition last year.

One point from glory last season, losing the final 11-12 to the Goats, Upper Clutha will be aiming to develop the expansive style that so entertained its supporters last year.

Wakatipu

Coaches: Brett Anderson and Tom Kelly

Last year: Beaten semifinalist

Standout players in 2021: Hooker Jake McEwan, who was a contender for Central Otago player of the season, flanker Dave Fraser, midfielder Danny Kayes and stalwart loosies Brad Cross and Steve Banks. Wakatipu beat Upper Clutha twice during the season but crucially lost to it in the semifinals.

The oil: Pre-season fixtures have been cruel to Wakatipu with three players sustaining knee injuries that have them out for the season — winger Matt Saunders, fullback Chris Talanoa and utility Mark Tifoa. Also gone are dynamic hooker McEwan, who has returned to Dunedin, and flanker Fraser, who has headed overseas.

Gains are Tom Ria, an openside flanker back from injury, lock Pene Rewi and midfielder Rube Peina, who has been appointed vice-captain.

Coach Anderson isn’t sure what the season holds, given the individuals he’s lost.

Arrowtown

Coach: Simon Harper assisted by Aidan Winter

Last year: Beaten semifinalist

Standout players in 2021: Fullback Blair Foster, who went on represent Central Otago, dashing winger Tom Goosey, first five Connor Bissett, No 8 Nemo Gent, lock Malcolm Sutherland, powerhouse props Matt Flower and Tomo McKenzie and the indefatigable Aidan Winter, who chalked up his 200th appearance.

The oil: Arrowtown seldom rose above mediocrity in 2021, winning only four of its nine games, so it is looking for brighter things this year. New coach Simon Harper (who has previously coached Cromwell Goats and at Wakatipu) is confident his team can improve and compete for the main trophy.

He has lost several players, notably prop Flower, winger Nick Egerton and No 8 Gent along with Keeley Johnson, Winston Kiria, Liam Osborne and Angus Seales.

Thomas Grandiek has returned and will wear the No 13 jersey. Other newcomers are Luc Thomson, Brodie Walker, Adam Watts, Jules Webley, Jonny Berry, Cory Bathurst and Sam Metcalf. Foster has been appointed captain (with Sutherland and McKenzie his deputies) and will operate from first five with Forsyth moving in from centre to second five.

Harper says the key focus this season will be defence.

Maniototo

Coach: Nick Love

Last year: Beaten semifinalist

Standout players in 2021: After a slow start last season Maniototo came through to hold the Goats to 5-12 and fully extend Upper Clutha in the semifinals.

The players who made it happen at the business end of the season were utility forward and co-captain Pete O’Malley, No 8 Ollie McLellan and props Tom Paton and Matt Sullivan up front along with teenage star Doug Smith, the winger who became the competition’s leading try scorer, first five Daniel Adam and second five and co-captain Jack Wild. Others who contributed significantly were forwards Sam Jopp and Ben Girvan and backs Ian Smith and Joe Browett.

The oil: With no significant losses from last season the Maggots are quietly optimistic. They’ve made two valuable gains in fullback-wing Andrew Jamieson and centre Fergus Keown.

Coach Nick Love says if the core of the side can stay injury free his team should be hugely competitive.

Alexandra

Coaches: Lee Wilson assisted by Vaughan Healy

Last year: won two games

Standout players in 2021: Second five Tyler Ford, hooker Bradley Allan, No 8 James Dobson and fullback Nathan Craddock. Both Ford and Craddock won Topp Cup selection.

The oil: The club has gained eight new players — loose forward Will Healy, the son of the assistant coach, outside back Cannon Dick, prop Tremain Cornell, hooker Michael Roger, loosie Kohen Lang, midfielder Lee Teweri, loosie Adam Cosgriff and midfielder Bauro Kairaoi.

Losses aren’t too many, most notably prop Hohepa Terata-Taituha, who has not recovered after breaking an ankle last season; also Bradley Allan and Brook Wilson. New coach Wilson’s goal for the season is to improve on the three games Alex won last year.

Matakanui Combined

Coach: Cory Crosbie assisted by Simon Phillips

Last year: Won one game.

Standout players in 2021: Dean Sinnamon was a classy No 8 who maintained an exceptional work rate, while fullback Hamish Sutherland was great under the high ball and a weapon in both attack and defence. Midfielders Marc Cormack, Jesse Porter and Cam Gray combined well.

The oil: Sutherland is out for the season through injury. Other losses include prop-loosie Matt Holland, also injured, lock Angus Dykes, utility back Tom Bird and prop Eugene Roud. Gains are flanker Callum Smith, lock-prop Logan McNally, wingers Will Dickey and Tim Shaw and fullback Will Stuart. Sinnamon is the individual who will spark the side. Mike Philip has his 50th game coming up during the season as does Will Stuart.

Cromwell Cavaliers

Coach: Daniel Rolton, assisted by Blake McPhee

Last year: One upset draw against Maniototo. Last won in 2019.

Standout players in 2021: Prop Mike Driscott, as captain, played every minute of every game last season, as did five-eighth Jarnye Reid. Hooker Luke Smithies and halfback Daniel Anderson were other major contributors. Reid is a loss, having moved out of Cromwell.

The oil: The Cavaliers’ record isn’t flash but they provide valuable back-up support for their champion Goats team. This year the two squads are training as one and there will be notable blending of players in the two Saturday line-ups. Newcomers are first five Sam Brown, utility Anaru Takimoana, lock Scott Wills, who has come out of retirement, loose forward Daniel Mulvena (a polytech student) and lock Cameron Finnie. The team’s strength will be the front five and the outside backs.

South Otago

Clutha Valley

Coaches: Craig Hyslop and Clint McIvor

Last year: Winner

Key players: Lachie Gunson, Liam Turnbull, Thomas Johnson, Bineati Teriuea

Clutha Valley carries over its 14-match winning streak into this season, which will bring added pressure.

The Valley pack has remained more or less the same as last season but there have been some key departures in the backline, which is testing their depth. However, it should still be the benchmark side again this season. Will it be able to match the excitement and jubilation of last year, though?

Owaka

Coaches: David Sleeman, Steve Sheppard and Georgia Mason

Last year: 8th

Key players: Ieru Leteu, Connor Mills, Sene Te’o, Jeremy Gray

A new look to the Owaka management team has brought a fresh and exciting approach. Numbers are tidy for the most part and there is a solid team resolve to bring some pride and respect back to the red and blue.

Its forward pack should hold its own for the most part with the returning Mills and Leteu dangerous with ball in hand. The backline will be marshalled by Zach Filo in his first season.

Owaka has the potential to be the surprise package of the season.

Clinton

Coaches: Rhiane Smith and Mark Wells

Last year: 7th

Key players: Russell Moloney, Josh Hurring, Nick Anderson, Jerome Waller

Plenty of wheeling and dealing has gone on behind the scenes at Clinton this summer. It brings a very young and exciting squad into this season with plenty of players not having experienced premier rugby before.

The front row is an experienced trio which will more than hold their own. Clinton has some young and exciting loose forwards and a strong midfield. Plenty to be excited about at the Stables for this season, but most definitely the future.

West Taieri’s Conner Jenkins breaks out of a tackle by Toko’s Fareni Young and races to score in a South Otago premier club game last season. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Coaches: Allan Hill and Will Scorgie

Last year: Runner-up

Key players: Ethan Hippolite, Ben Scorgie, Callum Smeaton, Jared Cunningham

West Taieri has had a mass exodus of sorts and upwards of 10 players from last season are missing. Representative players Ben Davidson (retired), Steve Green (allegedly retired) and Jackson Reid (North Otago) leave substantial holes in their positions.

There is still enough firepower, especially up front, for the Pigs to mount another serious challenge this season. Injuries in the backs, however, could be disastrous.

Rumours around the traps suggest this will be a rebuilding year for the Pigs but write them off at your peril.

Clutha

Coaches: Simon Grant and Tyler Bichan

Last year: 3rd

Key players: Josh Turnbull, Max Pennell, Jamie Brown, Robin Fesilafai

It has been two seasons in a row now without a finals appearance for Clutha. It will be determined to find its way back to the top of the table.

It has recruited well and has a nice balance between youth and experience. Its set piece should be competitive, and the team will be hard to crack on defence.

Otago Country reps halfback Jamie Brown, utility back Robin Fesilafai and hooker Josh Turnbull are ones to keep an eye on.

Crescent

Coach: Naylor Edwards

Last year: fifth

Key players: Andrew Carruthers, Joshua Cook, Chase Owen, Ethan Edwards

Crescent fell short of the mark last year by its own standards. It won the bottom four trophy which will be little consolation. Its squad this season has lost some experience in the pack, but there is no reason why it can’t feature in the semifinals.

Co-captains Andy Carruthers and Josh Cook will lead from the front with Cook deadly over the loose ball and Carruthers dynamic in open space. The backline boasts plenty of experience with Southern Region player of the year from 2021 Chase Owen returning to run the cutter.

Heriot

Coaches: Matt Saunders, AJ Aitken and Craig Stanway

Last year: fourth

Key players: Ben Millar, Mark McKenzie, Ethan Jane, Logan Cornish

Heriot has been building steadily for the past few seasons and has showed its ability more often than not. In 2021 Heriot was extremely competitive before falling short in the semifinal to the eventual winners, Clutha Valley. It has recruited well over the winter and has introduced some exciting new talent to an already impressive squad. Heriot’s front row is bookended by Otago representatives Ben Millar and Blair Young, who are both in fantastic shape heading into the season. Its backline has lost stalwart Aaron Elliott (Maheno) but has enough talent to make the loss slightly easier to bear.

Toko

Coaches: Peter Aitken and Dean Aitken

Last year: 6th

Key players: Kieran O’Sullivan, Dylan Greer, Bradley Frost, Jared Hayes

Toko heads into this season enthusiastically after a competitive pre-season. Numbers were worrying at the start of pre-season, and injuries will cause further disruption no doubt.

The forward pack is bolstered with the return of Liam Kingma and Josh Beer-Williams, who will feature from the start of the competition this season. Kieran O’Sullivan’s potential signing from Taieri is a big tick for Toko as it gains another mobile front-rower.

Brad Frost’s wand of a left peg gets them out of trouble numerous times a match and is deadly from the tee.

Depth is the only thing stopping Toko from fulfilling its potential as a top-four team this season.

Lawrence

Coaches: Roger Cotton and Sam Young

Last year: Did not compete

Key players: Sam Wyber, Ben Martin, Sam Cross, Ryan Banks

Lawrence returns to the competition after being absent since 2018.

With some help from a committed group of players from Dunedin, it has moulded together a very competitive squad. It has experience in key areas and plenty of young players looking to make a name for themselves in the southern region.

Ex-Kaikorai front-rower Sam Wyber will captain the side from the front row with experienced players Ben Martin and Sam Smith also having Dunedin Premier experience. Ryan Banks and Sam Cross will share playmaker duties.

Watch out for the pace of utility back Oscar Goodlet.

Women

Big River Country

Coaches: Allan Thomson and Tony Pringle

Last year: third

Key players: Tegan Hollows, Isla Pringle, Nicole Kennedy, Sam Hall

Big River Country exceeded expectations in its first season in the premier women’s competition last year. It fell marginally short of a vastly experienced Pirates Wahine in its semifinal.

It has recruited well with upwards of 10 new players strapping on the boots. Otago Spirit co-captain Tegan Hollows will be leading from the front once again and will be looking to better her 26 tries from last season. Fellow Spirit enforcer Isla Pringle will be fired up ready for action once again.

Nicole Kennedy and Karen Nicolson will once again form a dangerous halves combination with excitement out wide with the likes of Abbey Cochrane and Hope Moore deadly with ball in hand.