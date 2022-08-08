Otago Country nicks victory at the death

An outrageous stoppage-time try by flanker Max Pennell gave Otago Country a 26-22 win over Southland Country at the Gore Showgrounds on Saturday.

Southland Country led 22-19 with time up on the clock, and appeared to have secured the final turnover.

Somehow, the ball ended up back in the hands of Otago Country, and Pennell crossed the line to steal victory for his side.

The first half was completely dominated by Southland Country, although Otago Country scored with its first touch of the ball.

Winger Robin Fesilafai found space and ran 80m before handing off to fullback Doug Smith, who scored under the posts.

Southland Country levelled the scores with a try to prop Tom Scanlan from close range, which was followed by a try to halfback Jordy Smith after a well-judged kick by winger Ryan McFaul.

The Southlanders continued to take the fight to the Otago side, and only some committed defence and some execution issues kept the scoreline in check.

Towards the end of the half, Otago Country first five Thomas Johnson intercepted a pass and ran in unopposed from 30m to make it 14-14 at the break.

The second half was far more even, with both sides using the ball to good effect but Southland Country controlling the breakdown.

A fantastic try to Southland Country first five Levi Emery opened the scoring in the second half.

Otago Country found another gear thanks to some major impact off the bench and began to urgently fight back.

Replacement halfback Jared Edwards scored to make it 22-19 with less than five minutes on the clock, and then a clutch 50-22 kick from midfielder Ollie Stirling got Otago Country into the right area of the field as it mounted the final attack on the Southland Country line.

Pennell, as well as scoring the winner, had a huge game for Otago Country.

Despite Southland Country’s control at the breakdown, Pennell secured some important turnovers, carried strongly, and defended well.

Southland Country will feel hard-done-by after doing everything it could to win the match and dominating for long periods.

Loose forwards Jacob Coghlan and Ezekiel Maheno were very impressive for the home side.

Country rugby



The scores

Otago Country 26

Max Pennell, Jared Edwards, Doug Smith, Thomas Johnson tries; Johnson 2 con, Smith con

Southland Country 22

Tom Scanlan, Jordy Smith, Levi Emery tries; Jordy Maher 2 con, pen

Halftime: 14-14.

Francis Parker