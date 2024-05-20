Owaka cause upset after beating defending champs

Owaka have produced perhaps the upset of the Southern Region Rugby season.

Owaka beat defending champions West Taieri 22-21 at Swamp Hen Park in Owaka.

The first half of the match was a tight tussle which was won by the visitors due to some strong ball running by their forwards.

Owaka were guilty of falling off first-up tackles and allowed West Taieri to make metres on the carry.

West Taieri scored three first-half tries to Owaka’s two to lead 21-12 at halftime.

Owaka opened the scoring in the second half before the match had to shift fields due to an injury.

West Taieri led 21-19 with ten minutes remaining until Owaka mounted an offensive which resulted in a successful penalty to first five Josh Huddleston.

With Owaka ahead by a singular point, West Taieri threw everything they had at a committed Owaka defence.

Owaka’s tenacity and ticker showed right until the end where West Taieri dropped the ball over the line to give the home side a stunning victory.

Crescent opened up a gap at the top of the table with a strong 39-22 over Lawrence at Lawrence.

The match was a tight tussle for the most part with both sides showing their attacking ability in less than ideal conditions.

Crescent looked extremely dangerous when they got the ball to width, and made Lawrence pay through numerous tries scored out wide.

Lawrence more than accounted for Crescent’s physicality and scored some good tries of their own, however, Crescent’s ability to defend well and force turnovers up the field was the catalyst for their win.

Clutha Valley beat Clutha 30-28 to secure the Speights Jug and Turnbull Cup on their Club Day at Clydevale. The match was an old school arm wrestle with both teams having plenty of time on the ball.

After a cagey start to the match, Valley opened the try-scoring on the half-hour mark before Clutha hit back shortly before halftime.

Valley led 16-10 at the break. Clutha opened the scoring in the second half before losing fullback Jonty Sopp to the sin bin for a no-arms tackle.

The tackle resulted in a penalty try to Valley which had a huge impact on the final score.

Clutha fought their way back into the lead with two late penalties. Valley scored a converted try at the death through replacement Conrad Williams to seal it.

Clinton beat Heriot 17-15 in a bottom-of-the-table slugfest after being behind at halftime.

The weather wasn’t conducive to running rugby and both sides paid the price for poor handling.

Heriot was in charge of territory and possession for large portions of the match but came up against a committed Clinton defence who matched them for physicality for the duration.

Two first-half tries gave Heriot the lead at halftime before Clinton came into their own in the second half.

