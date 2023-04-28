Pie the prize for being ballboy

Ben McHugh

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Probably doing ballboy duties at Midlands and getting a wee pie afterwards for free. We used to do it for town-country games and stuff like that, and get a Balmoral pie.

2. Hardest opponent?

Star have sort of had the wood on us the last few times. They’re a tough team to play when they get their roster sorted. My cousins are tied up with the club, and they’ve sort of been our bogey team. They seem to come good at the right end of the season.

3. What rugby coach do you look up to and why?

Matt Saunders. He sort of got me into coaching and I coached Southland B stuff with him. He was great to learn off, and just a really astute man of the game. He calls a spade a spade.

4. What do you do to relax?

You will actually find me on the bowls circuit. I enjoy rolling a bit of lawn bowls and having a beer with the locals.

5. If Ben McHugh is cooking, what are we eating?

Steak, eggs and chips — 100%.