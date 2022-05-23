Pirates Old Boys Hawks finish round unbeaten

Southland's premier grade rugby teams played their fifth and final game of the first round in the Galbraith Shield Competition on Saturday.

The Pirates Old Boys Hawks kept their unbeaten record intact by beating Midlands 29-6 at Waverly Park.

Midlands had the best of the early exchanges and fullback Lochie Earland kicked two penalty goals. Earland and first five-eighth Jack Keen were impressing onlookers with their skills on attack and courage on defence.

Hawks second five-eighth Materua Tupou scored the game’s first try but the visitors had surprised everyone by leading 6-5 at halftime. Midlands forwards Joe Robins, Campbell Wood and George Hazlett had more than matched their opponents.

Hawks centre Isaac Te Tamaki scored in the third quarter and in the final 20 minutes Tupou and Te Tamaki scored their second tries. Greg Dyer had landed a couple of conversions and halfback Nathan Johnston scored the team’s fifth try on the bell.

Hawks coach Ben McHugh said the Midlands team had played really well in the cold conditions.

“They were all over us in the first 40 but they didn’t have the depth on their bench to keep their high standard for 80 minutes.”

Hawks forwards Ben Morris and Jakob Harrex put in a strong performance and Isaac was a class above in the backs.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Marist 27-10 in miserable conditions at the Gore Showgrounds.

Baabaas coach Bretton Taylor said it was the best performance of the season.

“We let ourselves down against Blues but we are proud of our effort on Saturday.’’

Baabaas centre Vitali Roqica scored a try soon after kick-off and winger Sheamus McGuigan also crossed. A penalty from first five Rylee Stewart gave the Barbarians a 15-10 lead at halftime.

In the scoreless third quarter, Marist had opportunities on attack but errors proved costly. Roqica and McGuigan then scored another try each to seal the bonus-point win.

The Barbarians did the basics well and deserved the win. Their tight five were outstanding, which enabled the loose trio of Jacob Coghlan, Danyon Brunton and Caine Taylor to dominate.

Midfielders Angus Simmers and Roqica were strong and young fullback Taylor Peterson was effective at the back, making good clearances out of the danger zones.

Marist’s best were No 8 Liam Udy Jones, prop Shaun Stodart and hooker James Moodie.

Saturday was club day at Woodlands, but unfortunately opposition Star had so many players on the injured list that it had to default the premier game.

Woodlands B beat Star B 20-15 in their division two game.

