Pirates Old Boys only unbeaten team after victory over Marist

Pirates Old Boys is the only unbeaten team in the Southland premier club competition after four rounds.

Pirates earned a 33-26 victory over Marist at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Thursday night.

Marist had played only one competition game due to Covid and the bye, but managed to make the better start. Making use of territory gains and some poor discipline from Pirates, Marist goal-kicker Cullen Thompson landed three penalties.

After 20 minutes, Pirates managed to secure some possession and territory and made perfect use of it when openside Dustin Coveney and fullback Kepu Suli scored back-to-back tries.

Marist kicked a fourth penalty before Pirates centre Isaac Te Tamaki scored his first try of the night.

Pirates captain Greg Dyer was also striking the ball nicely, converting his team’s first three tries.

Under pressure, Pirates was forced into repeated infringements which ended with a man being sent to the sin bin.

Pirates’ defence was still able to hold on to its 21-12 lead before the break.

It was first to score in the second spell after man of the match Jaye Thompson made an excellent break from inside his own 22 and then put midfield mate Te Tamaki in for his second try.

Marist finally crossed for a try after 60 minutes, and the conversion from the sideline closed the gap to seven points.

Pirates scored its fifth try before Flynn Thomas’ try for Marist brought the margin back to seven points going into the final 10 minutes.

Both teams had their opportunities but could not break some desperate defence.

Southland Stags utility forward Ben Morris made an impressive debut for Pirates, and fellow lock Jakob Harrex had another good game.

Marist’s best was fullback Thompson, who scored 21 of his team’s 26 points.

In the other game,

Midlands again put up a good fight before tiring in the last 20 minutes to lose 43-5 to Star at Rugby Park. The Woodlands-Blues game was cancelled due to Covid.

In round five on Wednesday night, Pirates Old Boys plays Blues at Les George Oval, Star takes on Marist at Rugby Park, and the Barbarians host Woodlands at the Gore Showgrounds.

- John Langford