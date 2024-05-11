Premier standings upended as Varsity stuns Zingari

Photo: Getty Images

Just when the premier grade pecking order looks settled the apple cart takes a tumble.

University inflicted a first loss for the season on Cinderella club Zingari-Richmond.

The Colours were well-beaten 54-26 at the University Oval. The students piled on eight tries.

But in a bigger surprise Harbour bounced back from a 77-19 drubbing against Southern last weekend to edge Dunedin 27-24 at Watson Park.

The Sharks trailed 22-5 at the break and rallied in the second half with three tries. But Harbour held on to post their first win of the campaign.

Kaikorai pumped Alhambra-Union 83-0 at Bishopscourt. The home side blew at least three tries, so they could easily have put 100 on the beleaguered Broncos.

Experienced winger Jordan McEntee-Walters ran in four tries and fullback Ben Miller drilled nine conversions and scored two late tries in a 28-point haul.

That was one-way traffic, but Taieri put up more of a fight against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park.

The defending champions won 38-10. Fullback Mackenzie Palmer proved slippery. He got across for three tries and his kicking game was top drawer.

But the Eels were gutsy and got some late reward with two tries of their own.