Real rugby back for another year

I’m back

Grassroots rugby — real rugby — is back. No PR disasters, no double-speak, just good old-fashioned, up the guts, amateur (did someone say amateur?), warts-and-all rugby starts tomorrow. Well, almost. Central and South and premier women started last weekend. The premier comp in town is a split round followed by a full round with all points counting towards making the top six. It will end up with a final on July 29. This is a week before NPC kicks off. This will lead to ructions between club and province, but let’s leave that till another day.

Where have all the players gone?

Let’s start with facts. Prem team numbers are the same. Prem 2 numbers are up by one, but I’ll believe that when I see it. Senior numbers down by two. Women the same. Prem colts numbers down by one, to seven, which is a major worry. Junior colts down by one. Women’s development up by one. I’ll let these comps run for a couple of weeks before I believe that they’ll actually hold up. From what I can see across most clubs, player numbers are well down. The annual migration of players to the South due to starting University is well back on previous years. Not sure what to put that down to. Even the most populous clubs, Kaik and Dunedin, have noticed a downturn.

Nostradamus predicts

Looking at the squads on paper, I have Southern, Taieri, Dunedin and Kaik making the six reasonably comfortably. I have Harbour, Varsity and Zingari fighting out the last two positions — yes, you read that correctly, Zingari. That leaves GI and AU fighting tooth and nail for the spoon.

Defending champs Southern have picked 38 players — is that the reason the rest of the clubs are struggling for numbers? They have no serious defections from last year and JL has been ruthlessly recruiting from around town to build up numbers. The pack was strong last year and looks even stronger this year. They have attracted Ben McCarthy from AU, which adds more balance to their backline. They are the favourites to go all the way.

Taieri have lost two of their potent loosies in Ferguson and Fischli and look a bit weaker there. That has been countered by the Whaanga brothers teaming up in the midfield, and teams will be hard pressed to contain the "Bruise Brothers". They will be there when the whips are cracking.

Dunedin have recruited well from the Highlanders colts and promoted quite a few from their premier-colts-winning dynasty. They are overflowing with props, and Andrea-Cowley and Wingham, with their stints with the Landers, have exploded in size. This will be a breakout year for Ajay Faleafaga but he could be whisked away to NZ Colts if rumours are true. Dunedin are well placed to make the semis.

Kaik have also been very active in the recruitment stakes and loosie Hayden Michaels from Southland is a major signing. Not sure how long he will be available for. They’ve got Highlanders colts on their books as well but it will be interesting how strong they are up front. They will treat anything below a semifinal as a black mark.

Harbour are always strong up front. They don’t look as formidable in the engine room but the loosies will make up for some of that. The backline will be dangerous, especially if Naholo strips out wide, but it’s a wait and see.

At Varsity, Russ Lundy from Pirates and McGlashan has taken over the reins with the murky figure of Roy Hawker hovering in the background. There is definite talent in the pack and deadly finishers out wide, but the bits in between are a worry.

Which brings us on to Zingers, who have attracted some talent and have a prem colts side to boot — hats off, lads. The pack is big and packed with energetic ball runners, but the backs could be their Achilles heel, even with Thomas Johnson back from his sojourn down on the farm.

GI have been struck by lightning as their numbers have been decimated. New coach Finchy from Speight’s has only named 24/25 prem players, and injuries will haunt him. AU, in their 150th year (is it really?), are creaking for numbers across the club and have no prem colts to back them up. This is genuine contest for the "spoon".

Southern, Taieri, Dunedin, Kaik, Harbour and Varsity to make the six.

The stories

The word is Super Coach Peter McInytre, who has won more banners at Varsity than the last 20 prem coaches there combined, has been dumped — unbelievable! Pete’s wife is the president of Varsity, so is responsible — tell me it’s not true? There is another rumour that two shadowy Varsity professor types may have been responsible for Pete’s demise — but it is a shocking revelation! But wait, there is more. Super Coach has turned up at Southern as the forward coach with big Kees Meeuws. This is a frightening threesome. Does this explain Southern’s aggressive recruiting policy this year? Other clubs have been shaking their heads. Imagine bottom-of-the-pile AU losing their star player in McCarthy to the South Dunedin bully boys! Does there need to be a ‘‘please explain’’?

Other stuff

Our rugby picking competitions are on again in full force, in town and country. This year we are looking for the best punter/tipster from each club — the person who has the best bet in their back pocket, and who is an expert on everything (sounds like me!). If they win by the biggest margin over yours truly, they will get a good number of their club members to the Greenhouse to watch a fully catered game hosted by Speight’s.

Rugby Chat is back bigger than ever on the ODT website (odt.co.nz). In fact, the first episode is out today — have a look for it mid-afternoon. Once again the ODT will be running live scoring on Saturday’s prem games, plus video also on the ODT website. Don’t miss it.

A big shout out to our family of sponsors who make this all possible. Liquorland, Speight’s Ale House, Mitchells Tavern, Garador, RD Petroleum and Property Brokers. Make sure you support these fine local institutions.

This couldn’t be true?

A well-known old All Black back who may have played for Otago, Eastern and the Spannerheads and worked for — schmoozed, would be more accurate — Silver Fern Farms was out practising his golf swing at Bishopscourt recently when a shadow loomed. The infamous R.S.C.N. (Ron S.C. Newman) from the KK appeared and demanded to know what our erstwhile hero was doing. I thought the question was reasonably redundant! R.S.C.N then said he was going to fine him $500 if he didn’t stop immediately. And here’s silly me thinking these were council grounds!

This weekend

Up against Jamie White from Liquorland Cromwell, who is a big sponsor of the Goats and a superstar punter apparently, but I go good in the Country, so I am undaunted. Upper Clutha (12-) should get it done over an improved Alex outfit as I expect them to make the final this year. The Goats (13+) make it two from two over the Maggots away. And in the big call, I’m predicting Matak (12-) tip over the Blue Bulls at Jack Reid — you heard it here first.

Up against Red (Craig Anderson — I never knew that) from the Spannerheads who rates himself the best punter at the Toolbox. I win this going away. In the game of the round, Sharks just (12-) over the Magpies but it’s a coin toss. Taieri (12-) at the Eelpit just hold off a surprising Zingers outfit. On the High Veldt, Kaik (KK) will be far too strong for GI. Varsity (12-) just get it done over AU at Bookworm Bay. In P2s, in the replay of last year’s final, Kaik (12-) to return the favour over GI.

