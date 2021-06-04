Regional team ready

It is a long time since Cromwell Goats halfback and captain Ben Maxwell has had to make a losing speech.

He is hoping nothing will change after tomorrow’s Topp Cup contest that pits his Central region representative team against Southern region at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The mighty Goats have not lost a game since 2019, having strung together 18 consecutive victories with Maxwell, who is also a wonderfully reliable goal-kicker, a major contributor to the team’s continuing success.

He has just three of his fellow Goats in the starting lineup on Saturday — first five-eighth Rhys Harrold, flanker Daniel Hurring and lock Travis Mitchell.

The team would undoubtedly have also included dynamic midfielder Hayden Todd but he has transferred to the Kurow club to qualify him for representative play with North Otago.

The Central selectors have spread their net wide with the starting XV including players from seven clubs, only Cromwell’s back-up team the Cavaliers missing out.

Wakatipu has three players involved, including hooker Jake McEwan, one of the finds of the season. Arrowtown, Maniototo and Matakanui Combined have two players each in the starting side and Alexandra and Upper Clutha one each.

Selector-coaches Bevan Passmore, Brett Anderson and Aidan Winter have chosen a team capable of high-energy, free-flowing rugby, so will be pleased fine weather is forecast.

The Topp Cup is one of the longest surviving sporting trophies in the South, having been competed for since 1913.

Covid-19 caused the cancellation of last year’s event. Of the previous 10 contests Southern has won five and Central four with one drawn.

The 2019 game, played at Lawrence, was won by Central 18-15.

The Topp Cup, scheduled for 2.30pm, will end a busy Saturday at Molyneux Park.

Junior games will be from 10am with a secondary schoolgirls’ match at 11am and Central Development v Southern Development at 12.45pm.

The game will be refereed by Hamish Walker.

- Bob Howitt