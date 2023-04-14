Replay of 2022 final ahead, Marist hunt win

Blues and Midlands will be battling for their first win of the season in round five of the Southland Club Rugby Premier competition tomorrow.

The defending champion Woodlands and Pirates Old Boys will face off in a replay of last year’s final.

Both teams are undefeated, but Woodlands has produced the better performances and is favourite on its home ground.

Meanwhile, Marist is desperate to get its first win of the season against Star at Waverly Park.

Marist had the bye last weekend after previously being beaten by the three top teams — Woodlands, Pirates Old Boys and Eastern Northern Barbarians.

Marist coach Marty Smith said the last-minute 14-11 loss to the Barbarians at the Gore Showgrounds was hard to take.

"The boys played pretty well, the defence was outstanding; we didn’t give them space and showed some hard-hitting offensive defence on occasion,’’ Smith said.

Smith was frustrated though by his team bombing some try-scoring opportunities and giving away silly penalties around the ruck area.

"That crucial area let us down and cost us territory and put us back on defence."

If Marist tidies up that area, then it will likely beat Star tomorrow.

Smith said one of the highlights of the season so far was the bus ride to the game in Gore: "It was our first time on the bus in about five years — we’d forgotten how good it was, it was very relaxing."

Marist is in the enviable position of having four good props available; Quinn Harrison Jones, Rueben Northover, Campbell Hosie and Shaun Stoddart.

Having Stoddart and first five Scott Eade back on the field has helped, Smith said.

Promising Highlanders under-20s second rower Hunter Burgess is now also available for Marist, while young Hunter Fahey will be playing in Dunedin.

Tim Price started the season as the team’s physio, but has stepped in to cover injury at halfback admirably.

Price is a former Southland Boys’ High School student and has club rugby experience in Dunedin.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians have a bye this week after recording four wins.

