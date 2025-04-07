Rollicking start as Citizens Shield returns in N. Otago

Rugby returned in North Otago on Saturday as the opening round of the Citizens Shield kicked off.

Many teams were still blowing off the cobwebs, but wins to Excelsior, Valley and Old Boys got the 2025 season started with a bang.

In Maheno, Old Boys got off to a rollicking start as they scored three tries in the opening 15 minutes to jump to a 17-3 lead.

Maheno were able to get into the game after that and looked good with ball in hand. They struck back in a big way.

After a great touch finder off a penalty, Hayden Tisdall charged across the line.

The green and blacks were on a roll and kept applying pressure inside the 22m.

Their relentless attack led to Old Boys lock Harry Campbell being yellow carded for repeated infringement.

A few minutes later, Kelepi Funaki joined him in the sin-bin for a high shot.

Down to 13 players, Old Boys defence finally cracked as Maheno spun it wide to put Jack Cameron in the corner just before halftime.

With their lead at just two, Old Boys started the second half the same way they did the first, scoring almost instantly.

A grubber in behind from first five Mason James found space and Sammy Finau dove on it to score.

Not long afterwards, an explosive counter attack from Sione Finau almost resulted in a try but his pass to the supporting player went forward.

Off the ensuing scrum, the ball popped out the back and Junior Fakatoufifita scooped it up and ran in to score.

Latrell Shellford, Saimone Toutai and Isaia Fariu all got their names on the score sheet late as the score blew out.

Two consolation tries to Adam Johnson and Tisdall closed the gap for Maheno but had no effect on the result, Old Boys starting the year with a big win, 48-25.

It was a typical performance from the men in black as they played with plenty of flair and power and were also fit and organised.

If they can iron out the kinks in the next couple of weeks, don’t be surprised to see them continue their winning ways.

James impressed in his debut. He directed the troops well but was not afraid to take on the line either.

Finau was electric at the back while Funaki and Campbell more than made up for their yellow cards by getting through a mountain of work in the forwards.

In Weston, Valley won a nail biter against Athletic Marist.

It was a back-and-forth affair that ended with the country club taking a narrow 22-20 win.

In the final match, Excelsior got their title defence off to a great start against Kurow.

Three second-half tries powered the defending champions to the 31-7 win.

The Blues also kept the Red Devils scoreless in the second 40.