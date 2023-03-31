Round 2 promises plenty

Clinton ball carrier Nick Anderson tries to outpace Owaka defenders Chris Chittock (left) and Leslie Alauni in the sides’ Southern Region premier match last Saturday. PHOTO: FRANCIS PARKER

The Southern Region premier competition heads into round two this weekend and there are already some tasty encounters on offer.

At Balclutha, the replay of the 2022 grand final is being played as Clutha hosts defending champion Clutha Valley.

Clutha was outplayed by a strong West Taieri side last weekend, but still showed plenty of promise, especially on attack.

Clutha made some key backline changes at halftime which made its gameplan flow better and allowed the club to play its up-tempo structure.

Clutha Valley took 40 minutes to get into the match against Lawrence, but once Valley found its stride, it completed an easy win.

Clinton showed that it might well be the real deal this season with a solid win over an ill-disciplined Owaka side.

The club’s experienced forwards led the way, which gave the younger players confidence to try things, and they mostly worked.

Clinton is back at the Stables this weekend hosting West Taieri, which will be a step up for the young Clinton team, as the Pigs will be full of confidence after their win over Clutha.

Owaka heads to Milton to take on Toko, appearing for the first time this season after having the bye.

There are two trophies up for grabs, both held by Toko.

If Owaka has rectified some disciplinary issues, the game could be close. If not, expect a heavy Toko win.

Lawrence and Crescent will play off for the Miners Cup at Lawrence.

Both sides had first-up losses last weekend, with Lawrence falling to Valley and an under-strength Crescent side taking a loss against Heriot.

Both teams will be keen to show they mean business this season and the battle will be closer than people think, although Crescent will go in as favourite.

The Big River Country women, coming off a bye last weekend, will host Alhambra-Union at Balclutha.

The sides will contest the Charles/Pringle Challenge Cup for the first time in what should be a spirited and passionate contest.

Written by Francis Parker