Round- robin now all done

The last round-robin games in the Southland premier club competition have now been played ahead of the Galbraith Shield final between Pirates Old Boys and Woodlands this weekend.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Marist 61-28 at Les George Oval on Thursday night.

The Barbarians led 35-14 at halftime and scored two more converted tries soon after the resumption.

Jordan Maher converted seven of the Barbarians’ nine tries on the night and prop Ben Holland converted the last try of the match in his 50th game.

Holland had a big game, as did lock Brenton Howden. Young prop Mykel Sleeman made an impact off the bench, while fellow youngster Caine Taylor impressed at No 8.

Second five Angus Simmers was one of the best for the combined side every week.

Barbarians coach Bretton Taylor said it was a pleasing way to finish the season.

"Having no semifinals is disappointing," he said.

"We would be peaking at the right time and would’ve had a decent crack at Pirates.

"Our games have been of better quality in the last few weeks; we’ve played an expansive game and scored some really nice tries.

"We have a young side ... and that probably contributed to us being a bit inconsistent. Our attack has been good but our defence has been caught out by the good teams."

Woodlands beat Star 55-17 at the Les George Oval on Friday night.

If Woodlands had slipped up then Blues would have taken their place in the final, but the Blues supporters were tearing up their tickets early as the professional-looking Woodlands team led 36-0 at halftime.

Midlands more than matched a depleted Pirates Old Boys team in Winton on Saturday.

Tries to halfback Stu Brown and fullback Te Hura Wilson helped the locals to a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Hawks drew level by halftime.

Midlands first five Jack Keen scored soon after the break, but Pirates had the better of the last 30 minutes to win 26-17.

In the division one Ack Soper Shield semifinals, top qualifier Edendale beat Tokanui 24-13, and Wyndham beat Pioneer 26-20 in Gore.

-- John Langford