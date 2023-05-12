Second round looking like a closer affair

The Southland premier club competition is heating up after some surprising results last week when the second round of the competition began.

The first round results produced a clear top three teams but after last week’s games it looks like a much more interesting competition.

The defending champion Woodlands has lost its previous two games to the Barbarians and Blues. Woodlands will be determined to produce the improvements that it is capable of to beat Marist tomorrow.

A huge crowd is assured at Woodlands where the club is celebrating its 125th jubilee this weekend. Former club halfback and All Black Justin Marshall is the guest speaker at the club's function tonight.

Marist is aiming for its fifth win in a row; its latest performance was a convincing beating of Pirates Old Boys 40-10.

Star will also have plenty of supporters on hand for its junior and senior club day at Waverly Park tomorrow.

Star will host the Blues team that is fresh off a confidence boosting win over Woodlands. Blues struggled through the first round; winning just one game.

Star almost caused its own upset last week when it was beaten 14-6 by the undefeated Eastern Northern Barbarians.

Midlands had the bye last week and will be well rested for tomorrow’s game against the Barbarians in Gore. Pirates Old Boys has the bye.

Southland’s junior primary school and teenage grades kick off this weekend. Southland has a record number of teenage teams this year with 32 boys and 16 girls teams.

These encouraging participation numbers have aggravated another problem that Southland and most provinces have. At this stage Southland has 10 games across all grades that are without an appointed referee.

This is after bringing referees out of retirement, fast-tracking participants of referee courses Rugby Southland has held this year, following leads and approaching a senior team players who have a bye this week to see if they can help.

