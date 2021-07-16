Semi has potential to be classic

Old Boys or Kurow? Too close to call.

Defending champion Valley has the week off before the Citizens Shield final next Saturday, but tomorrow’s semifinal — or is it a preliminary final? — has the potential to be a classic.

Old Boys are technically the favourites, as they qualified top after the round robin before being pipped by Valley in the first round of the playoffs, and they have a forward pack that could be unstoppable if it gets up a head of steam.

But Kurow is the romantic’s pick, having not won the shield since 1982, and it has also chosen exactly the right time of the season to hit top form. And did we mention it has the best goalkicker in the world?

Old Boys’ major focus will be shutting down Kurow’s lethal backline, and if the forwards in black jerseys can secure their lineout ball and keep things clean at ruck time, they will be well on the way.

The Robbie Breen-coached side has the players — it just needs to put things together and apply pressure at the right times.

Kelepi Funaki and the ageless Ralphie Darling set the platform, and loose forwards Manulua Taiti and Toni Taufa will be eager to get the ball.

In the backs, Mataitini Feke and Inoke Naufahu are a classy 1-2 punch.

Kurow lost three of five games in the first round before charging into the playoffs with five straight wins.

A catalyst, clearly, was the return of the beloved ‘‘Kurow Kid’’, former Highlanders and Sunwolves first five-eighth Hayden Parker, the man who made an astonishing 38 consecutive goal kicks a few years ago.

But the red backline is not just about ‘‘Quasi’’ Parker. Hayden Todd has been immense at centre since coming over from Central, Ben Nowell remains a classy operator, and Taniela Samita, Alipate Tuipolotu, Sam MacDonald and Dean Fenwick, who played his 100th game last weekend, are all dangerous.

Up front, No8 Sione Kaufusi is showing his potential, and Josh Reid is a fine all-round leader.

Kurow has become a bit like everybody’s second-favourite club, and plenty of neutrals will be hoping the club can make it an all-country final, a repeat of the memorable 2018 final.

Kurow has a chance of a double this season, as its B team plays Union in the president’s grade final at Ngapara tomorrow.