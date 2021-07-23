Solid options for both sides

Long-serving North Otago correspondent Terry O’Neill assesses the teams in the Citizens Shield final.

The game I feel will be won up front.

Valley front-rowers Jake Greenslade, Logan Dunlop and Meli Kolinisau could have the early edge, but Kurow could step up in the final 20 minutes of the game thanks to its depth.

Robbie Richardson, Bailey Templeton and Andrew Fisher will probably start off for Kurow and Mike Paterson and Zac Strange could play big roles off the bench.

Valley has plenty of options at lock, where Blake Welsh has been strong, Aaron McKay and Chad Spencer have worked hard, and Angus Foster is an adequate support.

Welsh can also drop back to No8, and is a vital presence at lineouts.

Tireless captain Cameron Rowland is also handy in the air and can play anywhere in the loose forwards.

In the backs, Valley has experience in the form of Glen Sturgess, while Jake Matthews has shown intelligent decision-making as he has developed during the season.

Hayden Gold and Matthew Vocea are solid performers for Valley out wide, while Ben Paton has pace and ability.

The key for Kurow may be Ben Nowell, the talented and experienced five-eighth, and his combination with Hayden Todd, a capable midfielder.

Todd forms a dangerous duo with Taniela Samita.

Alipate Tuipolutu can play halfback or further out effectively, while Tyler Burgess, Dean Fenwick, Glen Robertson and Sam McDonald have ability

Kurow has all the motivation as the last time it claimed the Citizens Shield was nearly 40 years ago, and it will have plenty of vocal support.