Southern rugby history to be made at match

West Taieri first five eight Callum Smeaton on the ball. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Outram is the venue this Saturday for the Southern Region Rugby final between West Taieri and Clutha.

This will be the first time the two sides have ever contested the final in Southern Region history, and it promises to be a fantastic match for the neutral.

West Taieri finished the round robin in first spot and secured the Springbok Horns a fortnight ago. West Taieri then defeated Toko in their semifinal last weekend.

West Taieri shot out of the gates and scored four first half tries before keeping Toko at bay with some sparkling defence in the second half.

West Taieri’s forward pack has been a pillar of strength this season and has rarely been bested at set piece. West’s front rowers Regan Masina, Luke Moeke, and Ethan Hippolite have dominated at scrum time this season, but it is their work around the park that is most impressive.

West Taieri talisman Hippolite is playing in his 100th match in the final, which adds special meaning to an already big occasion.

Hardworking locks Steve Green and Harry Russell have added their weight and experience to a tight five that has enjoyed forward momentum for most of the season.

West Taieri’s loose forwards were bolstered by the return of Ben Scorgie last weekend. Scorgie picked up a knock and was sidelined for the majority of the second round.

His inclusion last weekend lifted West Taieri’s performance to another level.

Jackson Reid

West Taieri’s backs are marshalled by the experienced halves combination of Jackson Reid and Callum Smeaton. Reid’s pass and Smeaton’s talented left peg has got their side out of numerous tough spots this season.

Midfielder Jake Hamer and fullback Cooper Keach have also shone in the West Taieri backline this season.

Clutha overcame a 27-8 halftime deficit to beat Heriot 29-27 at Heriot last weekend. The Clutha halftime discussion was nothing but positive and the visitors rolled up their sleeves and went to work in the second half, making numerous metres up the middle and denying Heriot any ball at all.

Clutha’s forward pack has based itself around a hard working tight five which features Otago Country representatives Josh Turnbull and Kerrod Baldwin.

Props Daniel Miller and Joe Laban have worked tirelessly towards the end of the season and the battle with their opposition on Saturday will be one to savour.

Clutha’s loose forwards, led by skipper Max Pennell, are uncompromising.

Sam Stratford has had a successful first season in premier rugby for Clutha. He has been a regular inclusion in the halves this season and possesses a class well above his age bracket.

Clutha will also be sweating over a hearing regarding midfielder Sylvester Reeves, who was red carded during the semifinal.

Written by Francis Parker