Southern shows impressive continuity to retain Topp Cup

Southern Region players celebrate retaining the Topp Cup in Balclutha on Saturday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Southern Region retained the coveted Topp Cup with a 36-25 win over Central Otago in beautiful conditions at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday.

Supporters were out in force for both sides and they were treated to an epic game of rugby.

Central opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes with a penalty to fullback Doug Smith to settle the nerves.

Once Southern managed to get hands on the ball, its continuity was impressive, and it was rewarded with the opening try to flanker Liam Turnbull.

Another penalty to Smith tightened the gap to 7-6 but the home side then tarted to control proceedings.

The Southern scrum set a fantastic platform, and the Central defence was pressured into giving away penalties, which kept Southern in the red zone for large periods.

Thomas Johnson slotted a penalty for the home side and winger Robin Fesilafai strolled in for a try.

It was not long before Fesilafai was in again, this time after a beautiful passage of play in which the ball moved through numerous pairs of hands.

Southern led 22-6 near halftime but Central mustered one last attack and was rewarded with a converted try to fullback Smith.

Centre scored first in the second half when Smith took a quick tap, scampered 50m and released first five Rhys Harrold to score under the posts.

Both benches were emptied, and the match became more open and less structured.

This favoured Southern, and midfielder Chase Owen scored the next try.

Owen put up a bomb that his uncle Gary would have been proud to see, and after the ball bounced, Owen regathered and beat the defence to the line.

He notched a second try moments later as another powerful attack from the South led to him diving over from close range.

This try put the game to bed as time was running out, though Central had the last say through a fine individual effort from Harrold.

The Southern Region played well as a team, and had obviously bought into the structure in a short period of time.

The forwards were led well by blindside flanker Max Pennell, who carried strongly and made some important defensive plays, and Liam Turnbull was another to stand out in the Southern pack.

Replacement halfback Ethan Jane was thrust into the fold early in the first half when skipper Jared Edwards left the field with an ankle injury.

Jane did everything his side needed him to do and was a real asset.

Johnson and Owen showed all their experience, while Conrad Williams, Sam Wyber and Mark McKenzie were especially good off the bench.

Central never gave up for the full 80 minutes and at times looked very good.

Its defensive lineout put immense pressure on Southern, and it was also an attacking weapon at times.

No8 Dean Sinnamon carried strongly, tackled well and secured plenty of turnovers at lineout time and at the ruck, openside Tom Ria was a tackling machine, and Lachie Garrick was another to stand out in the pack.

Harrold and Smith were easily the best of Central’s backline, while winger Brooke Wilson showed promise with ball in hand but could not keep himself busy enough to be dangerous.

Central Otago beat Southern 22-21 in the Development game.

Topp Cup



The scores

Southern Region 36

Robin Fesilafai 2, Chase Owen 2, Liam Turnbull tries; Thomas Johnson 4 con, pen

Central Otago 25

Rhys Harrold 2, Doug Smith tries; Smith 2 con, 2 pen

Halftime: Southern 22-13.

-- Francis Parker