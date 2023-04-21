Special moments for halfback

Jake Matthews. PHOTO: CASWELL IMAGES SPORT

I’ve got a couple, and it’s hard to separate them. Beating St Kevin’s 29-0 in the Blood Match in 2017 was special. Then winning the Citizens Shield with Valley in 2020. That was unreal.

2. Hardest opponent?

Mat Duff, from Excelsior. He always rips into it, and he’s bloody tough and very physical. Heck of a player.

3. What rugby player do you look up to and why?

Probably Jimmy Cowan. Very physical and abrasive and didn’t take a backward step. I really enjoyed the way he played his rugby.

4. What do you do to relax?

Hunting is quite relaxing. I like getting in the hills and away from everything, and you don’t have to worry about anything apart from trying to shoot a deer or catch a pig.

5. If Jake Matthews is cooking, what are we eating?

Lately I’ve been getting into a bit of pasta. Mix through a bit of bacon and onion and some other veges. And I make my own sauce with a special touch.