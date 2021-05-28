Staggering commitment from Bell

Chris Bell will break the prem appearance record this weekend. Photo: ODT files

After two rounds of the Gallaway Trophy, Varsity, GI and Dunedin are all unbeaten on the maximum 10 points. Conversely, at the bottom of the pile, Southern, AU and Zingers have yet to register a point. GI at the Toolbox was surprisingly too strong for Southern and certainly put it to the sword out wide, with Ray Nu’u the midfield master. The Eels snapped the streak at home against AU to put themselves back on track and in the mix. As expected, Varsity was too strong for Zingers. Jermaine Pepe, the pocket rocket at the back, collected four tries to give it a comfortable victory. The Dunedin v Harbour game was a repeat of two weeks ago in being an absolute thriller. Highlander Josh Moorby nailed it from sideline to give the Sharks the perfect start. It is certainly crunch time this weekend for Zingers, AU, Southern and Kaik and a win for all of them is crucial.

Twenty years later

Zingers loosie Chris Bell (36) played his first prem game against AU at Tahuna Park in 2002 and is still going strong in 2021. He has played 271 prem games and this weekend breaks the long-standing record held by No8 Eric Vaafuasaga, from the Taieri Eels mainly. This is a staggering effort in commitment from both men. The dedication, longevity, fitness and mental toughness to compete at premier level for such a long period is truly astounding and we all should stand and applaud. Chris started and will finish with the Colours and he is determined to carry on next year. He didn’t win many of those 271 games — 80 he reckons but he could be looking through rose-tinted glasses! But that makes it a better story and he treats the club as his extended family and so he should. Zingers will celebrate his achievement in fine style, win, lose or draw, and I for one will get along and have a beer with him. Congratulations, mate, you really deserve it. If you get a chance, have a look at the interview with Chris on ODT rugby chat on the ODT website.

Other grades

It’s a pretty short story at the early stage of the season. From what I can see, Kaik is dominating prem two, prem colts and championship colts. The club seems to be unbeaten in all three grades and the comps look its to lose. So the challenge is out there to the other clubs to get up and compete.

Speaking of good buggers!

“Red” from the GI Spannerheads, who needs no introduction and is one of clubland’s real characters, has been dogged with health challenges lately and has been in hospital for more than a year. He finally got out this week. Fantastic news, mate, and I hope the worst is behind you.

Other bits

There could be a battle looming involving a couple of the clubs, the Council of Rugby Clubs and the city council over ground at Logan Park for training — I’ll keep you apprised if it doesn’t resolve itself. There are also rumours AU’s 150th celebrations next year have hit a few snags and Dunedin’s best real estate agent, “little JC Junior”, has been brought in to get the campaign on track. Speaking of 150ths, next week I’ll be updating you on the celebrations of New Zealand’s oldest club, the Dunedin Sharks, on Colin Meads’ Birthday Weekend next week.

Country rugby

Central experimented with a game of origin at the weekend instead of club rugby — essentially a Topp Cup trial. There was mixed reaction to it — no crowd, murmurings that clubs should be playing, a bit meaningless etc, etc. In my opinion, a worthwhile trial but if it didn’t work, ditch it. Good to see the numbers in teams in the South have picked up and no more need to play midweek games — may it long continue.

This weekend

As expected, destroyed Lance (Abramovich) Spence last weekend and on to Eels life member Ken Whitson so the streak should continue unabated. Varsity is at home to Dunedin (12-) and nearly too close to call — Sharks just for the Johnny Keogh. The Magpies aren’t travelling well so I’m tipping the Eels (12-) for the upset. Harbour is at home and should win but Kaik (12-) is just as desperate. I want Zingers to win it for Belly and the Grace Mills Trophy but the pragmatist in me says AU (12-).

Destroyed Terry McAtamney from Clutha Valley PTA last week and on to Neville Armstrong from Matak so I go two for two. The Arrow Bulls (12-) just pip the Maggots at home. The Goats (13+) will take to Alex with a hickory stick. Upper Clutha (12-) will just get it done over Wakatipu at the Basin. Matak (13+) really puts it together at the Domain over the Cavaliers.

