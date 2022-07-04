Star downs Pirates for third win on trot

Star earned a third win in a row when it beat Pirates Old Boys 14-13 in the penultimate round of the Southland premier club competition on Saturday.

All of the Star coaches were out of town for the weekend, so it was manager Andrew McHugh running the team on Saturday.

Star had 20 only players available for the game as props Niko Manaena and Sanasco Crichton and blindside Grayson Knapp, three of the club’s more prominent players, were out injured.

Lock Josh Bekhuis is still on limited playing minutes but the club’s best player in recent years, Jordan Stewart, was stripped for the first time this season, and prop Morgan Mitchell also came to the rescue.

Hawks first five Greg Dyer kicked a penalty to open the scoring at Surrey Park after 20 minutes. Ten minutes before halftime, Star centre Willie Tufui scored a converted try while opposite number Isaac Te Tamaki was in the sin bin.

Star lost halfback Hayden Edgely to the bin just before halftime and Dyer kicked the penalty to close the gap to 7-6.

Soon after the break, Te Tamaki barged over and Dyer converted from out wide. With 15 minutes remaining, Mitchell scored and Fale Iosefa’s conversion turned out to be the match winner.

McHugh said his team excelled under pressure.

“Josh Bekhuis was immense, and Morgy [Mitchell] and No8 PJ Leuluaialii had plenty of ball carries.

"Then Jordy added plenty of value when he came on."

Iosefa and halfback Edgely also impressed.

Pirates Old Boys remain on top of the points table and are safely into the final, but alarm bells must be ringing after the side was beaten for the third time in four weeks.

Blues are still in the hunt for the other spot in the final on July 16 after beating the Eastern Northern Barbarians 43-19 in Gore on Saturday.

Athletic lock Jay Navukula, powerful second five Kelepi Holi and Stags speedster Michael Manson all scored tries during the first 25 minutes for Blues, and freshly signed Stags halfback Jay Renton converted two of them.

The Barbarians scored twice before halftime to stay in the game at 19-12.

Tries to centre Kalani Elder and Manson soon after the break extended the lead.

Inside the last 10 minutes, Barbarians first five Rylee Stewart scored his second try. The Kaufononga duo iced the game for Blues with Sione and Osika both scoring tries.

Blues coach Simon Frisby said the long-range tries in the second half were impressive.

Openside Billy Andrews and prop Ben Soper had big games for Blues, and Frisby is especially pleased with how young hooker Hamish Gray has developed this year in the absence of Jacob Payne.

“Hamish had a big defensive game, and it was good to have Ethan de Groot out there alongside him."

Marist beat Midlands in Winton 57-10. Marist was desperate after losing its previous five games.

Woodlands had the bye. Blues have the bye this week and will be hoping Star can convincingly beat Woodlands.

-- John Langford