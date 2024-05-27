Star home despite second half not going according to plan

Photo: ODT files

Star beat Woodlands 40-12 in the feature game in round nine of the Southland’s premier club rugby competition on Saturday.

Star made a great start to the match played on the sand-based ground at Les George Oval. Woodlands lost players to injury at regular intervals as Star charged ahead to lead 40-nil at halftime.

Star coach Brayden Mitchell said the second half was not that flash.

"It didn’t go according to plan," Mitchell said.

"The bad weather was a factor but there were some silly passes and slack things like that, that can sometimes happen once you’ve got a big lead, unfortunately."

The Star scrum was good but the cross-wind made the lineouts difficult for both teams.

Openside flanker Nick Henderson played well for Star, as did Hughan Sharp on the wing. Hooker Kaya Symon also made the most of his opportunity to get a starting spot.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Invercargill Blues 17-7 in miserable weather in Gore.

Blues put in their best performance of the season and were level 7-7 at halftime.

Barbarians’ coach Bretton Taylor was impressed with the improvement in the Blues team.

"They’ve got some big boys and their defence hung in there really well," Taylor said.

"We lived down their end in the second half but they did not want to surrender."

No 8 Ben Hill was best of the locals; he was the main ball carrier and had a high work-rate, as did lock Woody Kirkwood.

First five Ben McCarthy and second five Angus Simmers helped create scoring opportunities but ball-handling was difficult for everyone.

Barbarians had scrum and forward dominance but Blues were still able to clear their own ball well.

Blues blindside Hamish Grey played his 50th game for the club.

Pirates Old Boys Hawks scored a 39-12 over Marist at Surrey Park.

Marist Coach Derek Manson said the scoreline did not reflect the competitiveness of the game.

The Hawks inside backs created overlaps for left wing Isaac Rounds to run in the first three unconverted tries against the run of play.

The Hawks went on to lead 34-7 at halftime.

Marist earned most of the territory and possession in the second half but it was Hawks first five Greg Dyer who scored the only try from a chip-and-chase.

Marist props Hamdhan Tuipulotu and Tevita Pole excelled at the scrum and around the park.

Coach Manson said his No 8 Jackson Bevin has been one of the competition’s best this season.

"Every week he doesn’t stop.

"I haven’t seen an effort-player like him in this grade, and he is doing everything right, making the right decisions and is effective at what he’s doing."

Scott Eade had another skilful performance at first five for Marist.

By John Langford