Stewart key as Star looks to continue form

STAR and Woodlands will contest Southland’s Galbraith Shield final tomorrow at Rugby Park.

It was no real surprise to see defending champion Woodlands beat Blues 22-5 in the first semifinal, but it was a shock for most of Southland’s club rugby followers to see Star beat Pirates Old Boys 26-24.

The unbeaten Pirates Old Boys team was hot favourite to win the Galbraith Shield, but Star was well prepared and carried out its game plan to perfection.

Star’s victory was based on excellent defence and a smart kicking game which limited POB’s dangerous backline.

No8 Jordan Stewart and hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate share Star’s captaincy duties. Star did well to close out last week’s semifinal when Stewart left the field with a leg injury with 20 minutes remaining.

It is imperative that Stewart is back at his brutal best if Star is to win the shield. Pleasants-Tate is equally tough and his match-up with Stags legend Jason Rutledge is one to keep an eye on.

Another interesting match-up is between the Stags lock Caleb Aperahama and Star second-rowers Micky Wooliams and Jack Capil. The Star duo have been equally impressive carrying the ball as they have been at the lineout in recent weeks.

Star’s first-five Ben Pope has impressed with his kicking and general play. Woodlands pivot Ricky Baker proved last week that he has the experience to partly fill the void left by the injured Marty McKenzie.

The senior women’s final between Marist and Blues is at Rugby Park at 12.15pm.

In the division one competitions, Edendale hosts Wyndham in the Ack Soper Shield final and Mataura hosts Collegiate for the Gerald Dermody Shield.

Edendale is in top form after thrashing Wyndham 44-7 a fortnight ago. That was Wyndham’s second loss of the season. Both teams' first-fives are capable of dominating the game if the forwards can give them the opportunity.

Wyndham’s Michael Robinson controlled the semifinal in Winton, while Edendale’s Bram Fodie is one of the best in the province.

The division two competitions have their semifinals tomorrow. Top qualifier Drummond Limehills Star hosts Wakatipu at Limehills and Te Anau has home ground advantage against Star B.

- John Langford

Galbraith Shield final

The teams

Star: Sanasco Crichton, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Leo Wiki-Quest, Jack Capil, Mikey Wooliams, Kaya Symon, Cory Thompson, Jordan Stewart, Hayden Edgely, Ben Pope, Fale Iosefa, Micaiah Johnston Brown, Jono Hayes, Hughan Sharp, Jaylen Tuapola. Reserves: Levi Gage, Lachlan Springford, Peti Lau’ese, Joel Findlay, Sala Kuresa, Junior Lafoga, Dom Sipa.

Woodlands: Joe Walsh, Jason Rutledge, Chris Barrett, Blair McKenzie, Caleb Aperahama, Harry Small, Matt James, Charles Alaimalo, Liam Howley, Ricky Baker, Joe Gillies, Chris Withers, Solomon Alaimalo, Liam Shepherd, Kieran Lee. Reserves: Ben Cotter, Brian Tyrell, Cody Sayer, Daniel Tyrell, Adam Webster, Ian De Reuck, Jakeb Lawson.